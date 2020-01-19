64-year-old-runner-dies-of-cardiac-arrest-at-mumbai-marathon

The man was a retired bank official from Maharashtra’s Nala Sopara town. (Representational)

Mumbai:

A 64-year-old man died of cardiac arrest while running a marathon in Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.

The man has been identified as Gajanan Maljalkar, a retired bank official from Maharashtra’s Nala Sopara town.

Gajanan Maljalkar was participating in the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, in which over 55,000 people took part.

In all, seven people have suffered a heart attack during the marathon today and are being treated in hospitals.