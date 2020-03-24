6-travel-companies-where-your-deposit-lasts-a-lifetime-(or-at-least-a-long-time)

Came across an incredible deal that you want to lock down, but want the flexibility to change your plans later if needed? We’ve got you.These companies will let you pay a small deposit, usually $250 or less, and you’ll have up until your final payment is due to change your travel plans. Most will let you change the date or change your tour and destination altogether.Compare companies with flexible tour deposits1. G AdventuresSpecialising in small-group adventures that will give you local experiences, G Adventures offers a flexible deposit in case your local immersion needs to be put on hold or you decide to change your destination.What is the deposit amount? $250-$350 depending on the tour (expeditions deposits are $1,000).How long do I have to change my tour? Until 60 days prior to departure.What changes has G Adventures made to its deposit policy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic? If your trip is at least 30 days away, you can change the date or destination free of charge or get a travel credit to use another time to the value you have paid for your tour. If you’re due to depart in 60 days or more, you can cancel and use your lifetime deposit toward any future tour on any date.Browse G Adventures’ tours2. Tucan TravelWhether you’re exploring South America, Africa, Asia, or any other destination worldwide, with Tucan Travel, you can cancel your adventure up to 30 days before you leave and only lose your deposit. You can also transfer the tour to another person’s name as long as it’s at least seven days prior to departure.What is the deposit amount? $200 ($600 for Machu Picchu or Gorilla Trek tours, 30% for Galapagos or Antarctica tours).How long do I have to change my tour? 30 days prior to departure.What changes has Tucan Travel made to its deposit policy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic? You now have until 30 days prior to departure to make final payment on your tour.Browse Tucan Travel’s tours3. ContikiContiki’s “no fees, no worries” approach means you can change or cancel your trip in as little as a month in advance and put your FlexDeposit toward a future trip, gift it to another traveller or use it on one of its sister brands like Busabout or Trafalgar.What is the deposit amount? $200.How long do I have to change my tour? 30 days prior to departure.What’s Contiki’s cancellation policy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic? If Contiki cancels your trip, you’ll be able to choose either a full refund on your tour (including your deposit amount) or touring on a later date.Browse Contiki’s tours4. TopdeckWhether you’ve decided to bump your trip back a few months or change the destination altogether, Topdeck’s rolling deposit lets you make one complimentary change to your upcoming adventure.What is the deposit amount? $200.How long do I have to change my tour? 60 days prior to departure.What’s Topdeck’s cancellation policy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic? If you booked a tour after 20 January 2020, you’ll now be able to change your trip in as little as 42 days prior to departure instead of 60.Browse Topdeck’s tours5. TrafalgarDecided you’d rather see the snow-capped Alps in winter than the beaches of Greece in summer? You can do that at no added cost with Trafalgar’s flexible booking policy.What is the deposit amount? $200.How long do I have to change my tour? 30 days prior to departure.What’s Trafalgar’s cancellation policy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic? You’ll be able to change travel dates or the destination on any tour departing 1 May 2020 or later as long as it’s done within 30 days of departure.Browse Trafalgar’s tours6. On The GoIf you book one of On The Go’s “Signature Tours”, which excludes its budget options, you can change your tour date or destination to any future travel date for an unlimited time.What is the deposit amount? $400.How long do I have to change my tour? 60 days prior to departure.What’s On The Go’s cancellation policy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic? The lifetime deposit doesn’t apply to bookings affected by COVID-19, but does apply to future bookings.Browse On The Go’s toursSee the latest deals on tours with lifetime deposits