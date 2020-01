Six students got injured as the schoo bus they were in had a collision with a DTC cluster bus

New Delhi:

Six students were injured after a school bus collided with a cluster bus this morning in west Delhi’s Naraina area, officials said.

According to the fire department, it received a call at 7: 10 am regarding the incident.

The six children, who were injured in the collision, were taken to Kapoor Hospital with the help of locals, the officials said.

More details awaited.