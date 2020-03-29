6 Soulful Udit Narayan Songs That Are Purely Timeless!

It is hard to describe the 2000s and if there was no Udit Narayan then it wouldn’t have been so very memorable. Every time there is a song playing we get hit by a wave of nostalgia because it is what we all grew up listening to. Udit Narayan had the male playback singing dominated by his voice. He was the king of Bollywood and has sung all kinds of songs. Also having worked with many prominent singers and composers.

Here are the top 6 of his soulful voice that will be prominent and evergreen in our hearts.

Pehla Nasha, from the movie Jo Jeetha Wahi Sikandar. It is a romantic song that has all our hearts.

Jaadu Teri Nazar from the movie which had us all spooked. A stalker movie Darr. This song portrayed the perfect obsession and madness of the protagonist that was well sung by Udit Narayan.

Aye Mere Humsafar another song for the Aamir Khan movie. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak had this amazing song that was and still is a major hit.

Main Yahaan Hoon song can be described with just one word and that would be Magic. Udit with his mesmerizing voice makes the song perfectly perfect.

Mitwa if this song didn’t give you jeebies when listening then nothing possibly can. An AR Rahman composition to it’s best.

Tere Naam the whole movie will give one goosebump. This song is the most successful of Udit Narayan’s career.

There are just 6 out of numerous hits of Udit Narayan’s vocals. And the list is endless.