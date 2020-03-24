Have you ever had that experience where you are traveling and you just look out of the window of your car and pretend the song blasting in your ears is for you and get all sad about it?



Mohammed Rafi is the person who would match any of your given moods. Are you sad? Happy? Lonely? Patriotic? There is every song for you. He has sung in several amazing languages and each of his songs are a major hit.



A guy who can make your crying baby day a happy day. Mohammed Rafi is one hell of a legendary singer. We are all truly blessed to have had such an amazing singer to listen to songs to each day. If you don’t have any of his songs then you are missing out on a lot many amazing tracks.



Here are the top 6 vocals by this legendary soul Mohammed Rafi that will get a smile on your face and boost your mind.



Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye,

Affo Khudaya,

Bade Miyan Diwane,

Baar Baar Dekho,

O Dilbar Janiye,

Aaja Re Aa Zara,