6-interesting-facts-about-dimpled-boy-faisu

Faisal Sheikh, known as Mr Faisu, the originator of Team 07, furthermore a model and influencer. The energetic individual has a gigantic fan base in the country inferable from his fascinating TikTok video fastens.

Here are some facts that you might not know of Mr Faisu.

1. His Background

Faisu is from Mumbai, Maharastra, born in 5th August 1998, He is 21 years old and will turn 22, this year. Faisu was destined to Mudassir Faisal, his mother’s name is still unknown. Faisu belongs to a very humble family.

2. His School

Faisu did his school from, IES New English School, later he pursued his graduation from, Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce. Not many knew that his parents wanted him to pursue an MBA course, and asked him to discard his dream of being an artist.

3. His Struggle

Faisu belongs to a very humble family, he spoke about his long struggle, when he only earned 50/- a day to support his father in his business, and was always neglected by the people as he was poor! Faisu is a self-made superstar, who now owns a BMW.

4. A Fashion Blogger

Yes, besides his TikTok career, he is a fashion blogger too and wows us with his amazing fashion quotient.

5. His Hobbies

He is a traveller; He loves to wander all-around and indulge himself into photography whenever he gets time!

6. His earnings

Faisu earns around 4-5lakh per month. Sources say that his net worth is 40-50lakhs. His max make is from his TikTok videos and YouTube channel.

Well, that’s all! Crazy right!

Here is a video that would let you know more about him! Enjoy