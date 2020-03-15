50 Cent’s Phone Seems To Have Been Hacked – Check Out The Latest Pics That Popped Up On His Instagram And Shocked Fans!

Something’s wrong with 50 Cent’s phone, and a lot of fans believe that the device might have been hacked. It all started a few hours ago when a photo of his GF Cuban Linked popped up on his account, and the caption said that she took over.

At first, fans thought that this is just a joke, but then even more pics featuring Link appeared on 50 Cent’s IG, and that’s when people started to believe that this is definitely not her fooling around.

Someone said: ‘Lol leak the spinoffs sis we bored on quarantine,’ and a follower posted this: ‘Dont give it back to him. Post pics of you on this shit. Tired a 50 now. Dont tell him 😂’

One other person said: ‘You guys make a great couple, just beautiful.’ and someone else posted: ‘You better give him back his phone and run. Run fast.’

Another person said: ‘She must have found something in that phone,’ and someone else wrote: ’50 must be sleeping 😂😂😂😂 better delete this shit before he wakes up.’

Someone said that this is definitely not her: ‘This can’t be her posting herself,’ and a follower agreed: ‘I was thinking the same thing captions basic asf.’

One other follower also seems to believe that this is not her: ‘I am beginning to think its not @_cuban_link She doesn’t type like this.’

In other news, 50 Cent reacted following Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing.

After the sentence became public, a lot of celebrities shared their thoughts and feelings and took to social media to celebrate the decision. The man will spend 23 years behind bars for the rape accusations that have been brought against him.

50 Cent also made sure to share a few words after the news was out a few days ago, and he chose Twitter to do this.

You should check out the message that 50 shared on his social media.



