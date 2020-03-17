50-cent-visits-strip-club-in-nyc-despite-coronavirus-concerns!-is-nyc-going-to-be-in-lockdown-soon?-read-to-find-out.

50 Cent gives the middle finger to coronavirus alarm by setting off to a strip club in a seriously influenced zone of ​​New York City and tossing cash more than ever.

The rapper was at the Starlet’s Gentlemen’s club in Woodside, NY Saturday night – simply outside Jackson Heights, and only opposite Manhattan – where he had no cover or gloves however he had a lot of paper on his lap with the artists around.

It would seem that 50 Cent ain’t excessively troubled by the Coronavirus pandemic that is gradually closing down our country step by step. Throughout the end of the week, the G-Unit manager was spotted visiting a strip club in New York City on Saturday night, March 14, in spite of New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s call for social separating considering the infection flare-up.

Fitty even delighted in spreading the fortunes of what resembled a decent stuffed spot – thumping her $ off the phase as the strippers accepted everything. Observers disclosed to us that he was significantly progressively energized and deprived of his mixture when the DJ began playing his own melodies.

Then, back in Manhattan right … apparently huge amounts of individuals are remaining on the avenues in light of a lot of alerts, also an immense blast in affirmed cases.

Not 50 however he appeared to do his thing until he became ill or died attempting. That is a quip, unwind.

Plainly individuals are not worried about getting COVID-19 regardless of whether the city is amidst closing down and requesting individuals to remain at home and away from open spaces.

New York has been hit arduous with COVID-19 instances, with three deaths within the state, and 729 confirmed infections Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed on Mar. 15.

Clearly, 50 Cent wasn’t too worried about things Saturday night, but that could be different now.