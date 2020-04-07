50-cent-and-jim-jones-start-an-online-feud-amid-tekashi-6ix9ine’s-prison-release

It was a crazy April Fool’s Day and yet, the most unbelievable news seems to be true.

Infamous rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released from prison after appealing to the Bureau of Prisons, amid asthma and COVID-19 issues. 6ix9ine who was sentenced to 24 months in jail is going to be free amid the raising concerns of coronavirus. And, rapper 50 Cent is keeping full tabs on the Tekashi 6ix9ine trial. The hip-hop veteran has reacted on Instagram to the jailed rap artist now dragging Dipset’s Jim Jones into the scene.

50 Cent posted a screenshot from 6ix9ine’s old Instagram post after the rapper was released from jail. The post mentioned that “associate1, he will have to tell everyone how he was on the tape in court talking on the phone with Mel, to violate super-duper shortly but the feds never picked him up because he is doing his job of being an Informant Confidential.”

It looks pretty clear the person being referred to as ‘associate1’ is rapper Jim Jones. And the context to the of the post is 6ix9ine snitching about Nine Trey Blood Gangsters leader Mel Murda, who was sentenced to 11 years in jail after 6ix9ine apparently snitched on him and the other gang members.

It wasn’t long before Jim responded on his own, stating “Melly said she was doing super good”. He further added that ” people have to be on the lookout for this, so call the real ones so the rats come home and want to see the real idiots like go to jail”. He seemed to refer to Fifty with the “real” and referencing 6ix9ine as “rats”.

Veteran rapper, Jim Jones has been a regular target for 50 Cent and his charades on social media. 50 cent has been quite vocal about criticizing pop stars and rappers on social media, and Jim Jones may have a hard time facing all the trolling until the 50 Cent finds someone new to mock on social media. Now that 6ix9ine is out of jail after agreeing to plea-deal and snitching on his former gang members, there’s certainly a lot of controversies to follow.