50-black-businesses-to-support-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic

Life for Black entrepreneurs in the U.S. has changed overnight. For many, the harsh realities of the coronavirus pandemic have put a stop to business, leaving would-be customers in the house under quarantine and funds drying up.

Black entrepreneurs already had it tough before Coronavirus hit– so how will they survive now?

While every Black business doesn’t have the luxury of servicing customers online, many are still powering through in the wake of the pandemic.

theGrio has compiled a list of 50 Black-owned businesses where you can #buyBlack and show your support with your wallets.

In these trying times, every dollar helps. Check out the list below!

BEAUTY

Mented Cosmetics: A high-quality and affordable makeup line founded by two Black Harvard Business School grads.

SkinBUTTR: These natural body and skin care products were created by Tatiana Price to promote healthy skin.

ArabyEssence: Ara by Essence is a brand solely invested in creating and maintaining healthy, nourished skin .The line was created by licensed Esthetician and Beauty Professional, Essence M. Moore to treat uneven skin coloring. All products are free of parabens, sulfates, dyes and fragrances. The vegan ingredients make the line safe for all skin concerns.

SolO’s ECLIPSE: Natural skincare products focused on creating products to help your skin transform to its highest potential. We are here to assist in your journey to manifest the greatness within for glowing skin.

Scotch Porter (for Men): MULTI-purpose, handmade better-for-you grooming products; solutions to the real issues men face daily. We develop products to enhance the everyday guy’s experience.

eLo Lip Care:eLo is a plant-based beauty brand created to reduce waste by simplifying and elevating the products we consume. All of its products are 100% plant-based, organic, and vegan as standard.

Camille Rose Naturals: Natural hair, skin and body products founded by mom and entrepreneur Janell Stephens.

The Lip Bar: Melissa Butler’s hit makeup brand which defied expectations on Shark Tank once)

Harlem Soap: All naturally made soaps from goats milk. Sulfate, paraben, and GMO-FREE.

HOME GOODS

Drunken Fruit : (Drunken Fruit® is certified organic fruit aged in a proprietary blend of alcohol. Exquisitely versatile for the distinct palate it is a dessert, a cocktail, a garnish, an aphrodisiac, a bottle appetizer, a chef’s dream, the perfect gift, or whatever you desire!)

Kalu: Providing luxury handbags for the masses, Kalu sells beautiful headwraps and offers tutorials tooKashmir– Artist Kashmir Thompson sells funky, dynamic, and bold paintings, bags, stationary, decor and more, with her signature colorful touch.

KSM Candle Co.: Baltimore’s first candle making studio is owned by Letta Moore is still accepting orders online.

Harlem Candle Company: Luxury home fragrance brand specializing in scented candles inspired by the richness of Harlem.

HAIR

Uncle Funky’s Daughter: Uncle Funky’s Daughter products for kinky and curly textures.

I am Black Girls Curls: Digital hub dedicated to educating naturals on their hair- www.blackcurlmagic.com and www.instagram.com/IamBlackGirlCurls

Shedavi: These hair supplements created by Elizabeth Davis are created to inspire lush, healthy, and strong natural tresses.

Nubian Skin Founded at a time when the lingerie market heavily skewed pale. Ade X made Nubian Skin lingerie and hosiery for women of color out of frustration that we too deserve seamless and sexy matching nude sets.

LINGERIE + UNDERWEAR

18. Suzy Black This luxury “lounge sexy” brand has cute plus sizes too.

19. Anya Lust Krystle Kotara created this romantic and soft lingerie e-commerce store to spice up our lives just in time for quarantine.

20. Nude Barre: Created by professional dancer turned CEO, Erin Carpenter, Nude Barre provides stockings that actually match your beautiful melanin, no matter the shade.

21. Love, Vera : Love, Vera is a celebration of black women, black entrepreneurship, and black cultural influence. The name stems from the love that Vera maintains for others and its limitless power as a problem solver, peacemaker, and unifier.Our business expertise is trendy lingerie. We are black-owned. We hire black models.

APPAREL

22. Strong Hold Shop: The brand specializes in both futuristic and vintage graphic hypebeast streetwear. From jackets, hats, hoodies, footwear, and kidswear!

23. My Pride Apparel: Pro black, statement-making brand for today’s socially conscious Black girl.

24. GOOD AND EVIL Brand: is a rockstar-hip hop inspired fashion brand fit for both children and adults that have an eye for the edge.

25. GET BOLD JEWELS: Handmade jewelry that’s all about adorning your hustle with pride. Each singularly crafted by Black girls in Harlem, this jewelry is audacious, bold, and striving for a revolution in expression.

26. Tier (Streetwear): A clothing brand expressing art, design, and culture through the lens of garment construction. “Art Never Dies”

27. Lukafit: The brand is an empowering active-wear with “curves in mind.” Partially derived from the Zulu word juluka, meaning to sweat, Lukafit encourages women to feel good as they stay active.

28. Fly Nerd Apparel: Brand embracing both quirky and cool, Fly Nerd makes apparel to rep the nerd in all of us.

29. Stuzo Clothing : Women-owned clothing that is designed to invoke thought and emotion. Rocked by celebs like Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Hadish, and Spike Lee, Stuzo celebrates form and shape with no gender attached.

30. Rebecca Allen: Timeless and wearable pumps in color and nude for Brown-skinned women to feel and look unstoppable at work. With cushioned insoles, it’s wearable ALL day long!

31.The Marathon Clothing Store: This brick and mortar shop located in the heart of Crenshaw is the late Nipsey Hussle’s fashion brand. Their newest collection partners with PUMA, featuring sleek streetwear in memory of Nipsey.

32. Yini Bini Baby: Designs and sells vibrant infant and toddler wear! All materials are domestically sourced organic cotton, so your baby can wear clean, affordable 100% sweatshop-free clothes.

33. Malcolm X Legacy Shop: Created by the five daughters of Malcolm X: Qubilah Shabazz, Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz, Malaak Shabazz, Attallah Shabazz, Ilyasah Shabazz. Made in tribute to Malcolm X’s 12 principles, this apparel store carefully crafts style with legacy.

34. The Volta: Retails apparel, accessories, and apothecary from a curated list of brands ethically sourced from Haiti, Puerto Rico, Ghana, and South Africa.

35. Llulo: The dynamic fashion and lifestyle brand strives to make Ankara fabric wearable in every shape, form, and fashion. From streetwear to remixes on traditional garb, Llulo’s designs and quality are made in Nigeria.

RIDESHARING APP

36. Moovn: Black-owned, ride-sharing app that economically empowers communities that are on the go! Can order in advance, request on-demand, with no surge pricing!) Locations in the U.S. so far are: Atlanta, GA | Boston, MA | Chicago, IL | Portland, OR | San Francisco, CA | Seattle, WA | New York, NY | Vancouver, BC | Washington, DC |

And abroad: Dar-Es-Salaam, TZ | Dubai, UAE | Johannesburg, SA | Nairobi, KE

BEVERAGES

37. Ellis Island Hibiscus Tea: What started as a secret family recipe in Jamaica is now an all-natural antioxidant tea, brewed and bottled with love in Detroit.

38. Brooklyn Tea: Providing the highest quality of fair trade and organic teas, Brooklyn Tea seeks to make the tea experience enjoyable and accessible with variety and flavor.

FINANCE/TAX SERVICE

39. Richardson & Associates, Accounting & Tax: Cincinnati based accounting and tax services provided by the Richardson family and company.

40. Harris Tax and Financial Solutions: Woman-owned financial service that provides accounting IRS, tax, financial and legal solutions to the LA area.

41. Jumping Jack Tax Service: Virtual tax service founded by entrepreneur couple and inspiring social influencers @princedonnell and @danachanel.

FITNESS

42. Black Mat Yoga NYC: A yoga company committed to ensuring that yoga is accessible to every BODY. Founder Eric Mosley is dedicated to making sure that people across identities, specifically people of color, feel a sense of representation, community, and acceptance both on and off their mat.

43. GoodWRK: Virtual and personal training from home sponsored by wellness entrepreneur and NYC Jordan Brand Trainer, Percell Duggar.

44. Spiked Spin: is an accepting workout space and culture where instructors double as DJs to provide affirming, boosting, and feel-good experiences at the gym.

45. Level Up Fitness Jax: Building longevity and healthy living by merging technology with exercise and nutrition, Level Up elevates fitness culture.

46. Fit Men Cook: Founded by Kevin Curry, Fit Men Cook’s app offers 500 plus healthy recipes and opportunities for meal plans to keep you fit at home.

BOOKSTORES

47. Uncle Bobbie’s: Uncle Bobbie’s is a local coffee shop founded by professor and TV personality Marc Lamont Hill. Although the shop is based in Philly, they sell merch and apparel with empowering messages about Black authors.

BLACK OWNED GAMES

48. Derrick Grace: “ In Home Banking” Board Game: The “IHB” board game serves as the largest piece of edutainment we have ever seen. The “IHB” board game brings a genuine correlation between real life issues such as ownership, judicial system issues, financial literacy, and much more.

49. One Gotta Go: A card game to get you and your friends talking

50. Black Card Revoked: A fun and nostalgia-filled game celebrating American black popular culture. It’s bound to invoke hilarious debates among young and old alike. Don’t get your black card revoked!

BONUS SPOTLIGHT

GoFundMe for Milwaukee Black-owned Businesses: Businesses trying to recover from the COVID-19 can find support through this GoFundMe sponsored by MKE Black.

The Gentlemen’s Factory: A work and community space dedicated to Black men, The Gentlemen’s Factory is changing the game for men about their business. Even in the wake of coronavirus, they are offering opportunities for a digital membership.

*theGrio will update this list regularly. Email the names of Black businesses in need of support to info@thegrio.com.