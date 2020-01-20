5-worst-moments-from-tyler-perry’s-a-fall-from-grace

A Fall From Grace – Bresha Webb, Tyler Perry , Crystal Fox – Photo Credit: Netflix / Charles Bergmann

Tyler Perry’s first Netflix film A Fall from Grace arrived this weekend. Though the film is serious, there were a few hilariously bad moments. Here are the top 5.

Tyler Perry is an incredibly successful, writer, director, and producer. I’m not going to go on about his empire, but his success has allowed him to open his own 330-acre studio in Atlanta. And, it’s the largest studio in America.

When it was announced that Perry was distributing his latest film through Netflix and that it would be a thriller, many had hopes that he would flex his creative muscles. Would A Fall From Grace be the movie that changes the discussion around Tyler Perry as a creator? Anyone who had those hopes quickly lost them when they hit play on this movie.

To add some context, Perry mentioned that he filmed A Fall From Grace in five days. Had the quality been stellar, we might have called him a genius, but after seeing the results, he probably could have used some more time.

It’s not that the movie is not entertaining, but there are some very interesting choices made and some rather large flaws. Let’s talk about some of them!

5. The Wigs

It didn’t help that it was pointed out before I ever sat down to watch the movie, but the wigs in A Fall From Grace were unnecessary.

Tyler Perry and Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl) are known for being bald or very close to it, but for some reason, Perry felt the need to change their looks. For Mehcad’s character, Shannon, they went with a flat top, and it didn’t look good. It looked a little too Bart Simpson. There are points where it’s so obvious that it’s a wig that it is all you can notice in the scene. I guess they felt that his character needed the hair to pull off his artist persona, but everyone could have done without it.

Then, you have Tyler himself. He’s the head of the law office that Bresha Webb’s (Night School) character is working out of. When we first meet the character we see the back of his head, a bushy grey wig. I guess this was supposed to make his face reveal dramatic, and it did, just not for the right reasons. My mother, and several Twitter users, compared his look Otis, the security guard from Martin.

For a movie that wasn’t meant to be funny, the choice to put wigs on these men seems odd.