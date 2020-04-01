5-web-shows-that-capture-the-spirit-of-small-towns-in-india-perfectly!

By Lekhaka |

They say that Indian culture and beauty lies in the small towns of this diverse country. Small town India is where aspirations are high as is the passion to get ahead in life, a place where you are born but spend the rest of your life trying to get out of. While films like Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, Badhai Ho and Dream Girl amongst others have perfected the essence of small towns, web shows, as well, have done a great job at capturing the ethos, challenges and aspirations of the true ‘Bharat’. So, we’ve listed down our top 5 shows that will take you down a lane full of passion and hope. Manphodganj Ki Binny – Produced for Applause Entertainment by DJ’s A Creative Unit, MX Original Series – Mannphodganj Ki Binny is directed by Vikas Chandra and tells the story of young, dreamy-eyed ‘Binny’ from the suburb of Manphodganj in erstwhile Allahabad, now Prayagraj. She has one agenda and is on the lookout for her ticket out of this small town. But the best laid plans often go astray, as do Binny’s. The 10 episodic series also boasts of an ensemble cast with Anurag Sinha, Aru Krishnan, Abhinav Anand, Sameer Vermani, Alka Kaushal, Atul Srivastav in key roles. The series goes live on 31st March. Bhaukaal – Inspired by The Life of IPS Officer Navniet Sekera, Bhaukaal is set in Muzaffarnagar in 2003. The series tells the tale of how one courageous officer goes on a clean-up drive to punish criminals, battles local influential personalities and re-establishes the faith of the common man in the law. It is directed by Jatin Wagle and stars Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bidita Bag, Sunny Hinduja, Rashmi Rajput, Pradeep Nagar and Gulki Joshi in pivotal roles. Gullak – Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and written by Nikhil Vijay, the show is centred on a bickering family in a small town in North India featuring engaging tales of Santosh & Shanti Mishra and their sons Annu and Aman. Set in quaint by-lanes in the heart of India, Gullak is a collection of disarming and relatable tales of the Mishra family that hit the right chord as you get acquainted with flashbacks from your own childhood.The series stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Maya. Madhuri Talkies – Madhuri Talkies is a hard-hitting tale of a young man Manish, who sets out on a bloody rampage in Banaras to avenge his love, Puneeta who was violated by a gang of power-hungry men who ruled that small-town city. This Bhojpuri drama series stars Sagar Wahi, Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. Jamtara Sabka Number Ayega – Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the series is based on true events set in the village of Jamtara and tells the story of youth, mostly juvenile, involved in an elaborate phishing scam, asking strangers for their debit card details and transferring funds from their accounts.