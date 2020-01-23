5-vehicles-involved,-4-taken-to-hospital-in-route-128-wrong-way-driver-crash

A wrong-way crash involved five vehicles on Route 128 northbound in Danvers Thursday morning, resulting in one driver having to be extricated from her vehicle via the Jaws of Life, according to Danvers fire officials.

Authorities were called to the scene between Exits 22 and 23 near Route 35 around 4: 55 a.m., according to Danvers Fire Chief Robert Pyburn.

An 85-year-old woman was found trapped inside her vehicle, and officials used the Jaws of Life to remove the doors, windshield, and roof of the vehicle to extricate her. She was reportedly conscious and alert, Pyburn said, and appeared to have nonlife-threatening injuries.

A total of four people were transported to a nearby hospital, he said. Injuries appeared minor, according to state police.

“All of the other occupants of the vehicles were out,” Pyburn said.

All the vehicles involved had to be towed.

While emergency responders tended to that crash, another occurred on the same side of the highway nearby.

“It was relatively minor,” the chief said, noting that authorities believe it was caused by “rubbernecking” from the first crash. “It was just a short ways from it.”

That crash was called in around 5: 48 a.m. Firefighters eventually cleared the scene around 6: 30 a.m., Pyburn said. The northbound side of the highway was closed while crews cleaned the roadway, state police said.