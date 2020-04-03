5-things-to-know-about-netflix’s-cable-girls-that-you-might-have-missed!!-get-to-know-them-here!!

Cable Girls is a Spanish period drama produced by Netflix and is set in the late 1920s. The show recently released the first half of its fifth and final season. While we wait for the second half, let’s go over what we already know. Here are 5 things you need to know about the show:

Cast

The show and features Ana Fernández as Carlota Rodríguez de Senillosa, Nadia de Santiago as María Inmaculada “Marga” Suárez Pazos, Blanca Suárez as Lidia Aguilar Dávila, and Maggie Civantos as Ángeles Vidal in the lead role.

Plot

The series tells the story of these four young women whose lives changed when they start working in a modern telecommunications company that begins to operate in Madrid, back in 1928.

The women are attached to their families and partners but the company provides them with a sort of exposure and the chance to bond with each other. With that comes other perks as well, like decent pay and some freedom.

The show really exposes all the hardships women had to face to work back in the 20s. Especially with the severe restrictions on the rights of Spanish women in a male-dominated society.

Season 5

The fifth season was its last run and the show and became the first in all the seasons to be released in two parts. The first half of the show released on February 14, this year and the second half is yet to release.

A date has not been set yet.

Previous seasons

All the previous seasons had 8 episodes each. With season 5 being divided into 2 parts, this will be the first season for the show to have 10 episodes. Also the last.

What was Season 5 about?

The fifth season is set somewhere between 1936 and 1939. It shows the nation at the edge of a Civil War.

Lidia finds out that Sofia, Ángeles’ daughter has been selected to fight in the war. All the friends try to take her back home from the war.

This is all the more important as Ángeles died in the previous season.

this season will also show the intimate scenes between Lidia, Francisco, and Carlos and give us more details on their love triangle.

It will be interesting to find out who ends up with whom after a long time of will-they won’t-they.

We don’t have a date for the release of the second half of the show, but stay tuned. We will be back with more new updates.

If you haven’t watched the show yet, you can catch it on Netflix and binge on it till the finale.

Hopefully the wait won’t be very long.