5-things-to-expect-in-the-final-episodes-of-how-to-get-away-with-murder

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Actor Charlie Weber, Actress Liza Weil, Actor Jack Falahee, Producer and Writer Pete Nowalk, and Executive Editor Debra Birnbaum speak during “How To Get Away With Murder” event during aTVfest 2016 presented by SCAD on February 6, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Catrina Maxwell/Getty Images for SCAD) How to Get Away with Murder will be back in April, and while most of the secrets are under wraps, a few things are guaranteed to be in the final episodes.The final six episodes of How to Get Away with Murder will be here in a couple of months and with the way the midseason finale ended, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered.With that said, there are a few things we can pretty much guarantee will be included in the final episodes of the series. Let’s get to it!1. DramaHow to Get Away with Murder is nothing without all the drama it brings each week. But with these being the final episodes, the drama will most likely be amped up and there are a couple of places the drama could come from. The first: Asher’s death.How will his friends react? Oliver obviously believes he’s responsible for his death after hitting him with a fireplace poker, but will he end up in jail for it? And how will Asher’s mom and sister react? And the ultimate question is: who actually murdered Asher?2. DeathThe show is not called How to Get Away with Murder for nothing. There’s bound to be another murder in these final episodes.But who will it be? Will Laurel ever come back from wherever she is? Or, will she end up dead? Will Annalise actually end up dead after doing so much to fake her own death? Was the funeral foreshadowing to how the show will ultimately end for her?3. WTF momentWhatever happens in the final six episodes of the show, there are sure to be at least a couple WTF moments. The Keating 5 seeing that Wes is alive is definitely going to be one of them. There will be multiple double-takes, and unfortunately, we won’t get to see Asher losing his mind over this return.The announcement of Annalise’s death will also be interesting. It doesn’t look like any of the Keating 5 or even Bonnie or Frank are in on it, so how will they react? Will they believe it? Will one of them be blamed for her death? And when/if she returns, how will that go?4. SecretsThe biggest secret that needs to be revealed in the final episodes is: HOW IS WES ALIVE?!I have not stopped thinking about this since the midseason finale, and I can’t come up with a good theory. If the body that was found in the fire wasn’t his, whose was it? Where has he been all this time? Or, because this show refuses to have any boundaries, does Wes have a twin?? I need answers like I need air!5. An epic endingThe series finale of How to Get Away with Murder has to be epic, right? After everything that has already happened, the writers have to come up with something that will blow all our minds.I honestly don’t know how they beat Wes coming back from the dead, but I have hope. It can’t end on happily ever after. That doesn’t fit the show. And, ending the series with everyone in jail doesn’t seem right either.Maybe, they should end where it all started: the classroom. Annalise and her gang meet at the school and then flee as the cops are busting down the door. That makes sense to me, but we’ll have to wait and see.How to Get Away with Murder comes back April 2, 2020.Do you have any predictions for what will happen in the final episodes of How to Get Away with Murder? Let us know in the comments below!