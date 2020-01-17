5-residents,-including-child,-are-zip-tied-during-home-invasion-in-whittier

Five people, including a juvenile, were tied up overnight during a home invasion robbery in unincorporated east Whittier, officials said.

Three intruders made their way into a home in the 4000 block of Indian Drive around 9: 30 p.m. Thursday while a resident was taking out the trash. The victims were zip-tied inside the home, and the robbers then demanded money, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Jonathan Branham of the Pico station.

“One of the victims managed to break free and ran out yelling and screaming for help,” Branham said.

The burglars, who wore ski masks and gloves, fled the scene in what’s believed to be a black sedan, authorities said.

Branham said that money was taken from one of the victim’s wallets during the incident. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

The Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the home invasion.