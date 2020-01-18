Home NEWS 5 people injured in 2 separate car crashes in Easton

5 people injured in 2 separate car crashes in Easton

Mary Smith
EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Five people were injured in two separate crashes in Easton on Friday night.

Police Chief Gary Sullivan and Fire Chief Kevin Partridge said Saturday that authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the entrance to Stonehill College around 10 p.m. Friday.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 46-year-old female, was flown by medical helicopter to Bringham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with serious injuries.

Three children in that vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second driver wasn’t injured.

Officials in the town near the Rhode Island state line say they also responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in the parking lot of Maguire’s Restaurant at around 10: 30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the victim, a 26-year-old woman, suffered severe leg injuries and was also taken by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital.

The driver in that incident, however, fled the scene. Police are investigating both incidents.

