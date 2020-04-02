5-non-boring-ways-to-style-your-denim-jacket

Out of all the outerwear options we own, there are three that will remain in our closet forever: a trench coat, a leather moto, and a good ol’ denim jacket. Jean jackets, in particular, are extremely versatile and timeless. We’ll wear them with turtlenecks and corduroy pants each fall, but reach for them again come springtime, draping them over our shoulders with wallpaper print dresses and jumpsuits.

Still, we’re always trying to think outside the box when it comes to styling. Is there a way to revamp this wardrobe staple in order to make it feel more modern? It turns out the answer is yes, and we’ve found at least five fresh ways to wear denim jacket in 2020.

Turn It Into a Set

Create a coordinated look by styling your denim jacket with a denim skirt of a similar shade. Then, pair it with a hoodie if you’re into a more relaxed, street-style look, or dress things up with a white, ruffled button-down.

Double Up

This new take on denim-on-denim will come in handy on cooler days (plus, it looks super sexy when worn with a bralette). If this particular pairing seems too bulky, swap out the bottom denim jacket for a denim shirt instead.

Mix Instead of Match

If your denim jacket is a darker wash, wear it with a lighter pair of jeans on the bottom. The contrasting colors will be eye-catching and unexpected.

Go Undone

Button up your jacket like you would a collared shirt or cardigan, but leave the bottom unfastened. Now, it’s a belly-baring crop-top of sorts that can then be styled with the pants or skirt of your choice.

Make It Work

Just because you’re wearing a suit doesn’t mean you should ditch this laid-back layer. A longer option will work just as well as a trench coat and will make structured pieces feel less stuffy.