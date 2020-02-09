5-new-netflix-shows-to-watch-in-february-2020

Altered Carbon – Credit: Katie Yu / Netflix Netflix is dropping a ton of great content throughout February, but these are the five new Netflix shows you have to watch in February 2020.New month, new content. February is here and Netflix has some great new TV shows lined up for us. If you’re looking for the very best shows to prioritize your TV watching schedule, then you’ve come to the right place.We’ve gone and done the hard work for you and figured out which five new Netflix shows are pretty much a must-watch. So, grab some paper and a piece of paper, or simply bookmark this page since you’re using the internet. Here are the shows for you.Locke & KeyThe latest teen drama to come from the streaming giants. Locke & Key is about three siblings who, following the tragic murder of their father, move into a house. A house that is far from normal as it is filled with reality-bending keys.Locke & Key is out on Netflix on Feb. 7, 2020.I Am Not Okay With ThisWe can all relate to having to deal with awkwardness in high school, drama with our family, and having a crush on someone. What we can’t relate to is having to come to grips with our superpowers while dealing with all of that. We’re definitely interested in seeing how it goes, though.I Am Not Okay With This is out on Netflix on Feb. 26, 2020.Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-RamaNo doubt some of you are like us. Where we use Netflix to babysit our kids. We’ve got new content on the way for the mini humans in the form of Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama. The famous hero with the goofiest catchphrase, Tra-La-La is back doing what he does best.Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama is out on Netflix on Feb. 9, 2020Narcos: MexicoYou’re probably not surprised to see Narcos: Mexico on this list. The latest season of the drug cartel original series has had us gripped from fay one and it will do so again. We haven’t seen it yet, obviously, but we’re 150% confident it will be just as amazing as it’s predecessors.Narcos: Mexico is out on Netflix on Feb. 13, 2020.Altered Carbon season 2When the first season of Altered Carbon dropped it was an instant success. We’re hoping season 2 will be just as good, but there is no guarantee. The newest season is deviating away from the original source material and there has been a complete change in cast. We’re confident it will be great, but make sure you keep an open mind when you watch it. If you expect it to be anything like season 1 then you’re going to be in for a shock.Altered Carbon season 2 is out on Netflix on Feb.27, 2020