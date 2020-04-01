🔥5 new movies to watch on Netflix in April 2020🔥

Coffee and Kareem on Netflix. Photo courtesy Justina Mintz/Netflix Looking for something new to watch while we face a month of lockdown? Netflix has you covered with great movies. Here are five to check out in April 2020.We’re facing a month more of lockdown as the world tries to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Fortunately, Netflix has us covered with great movies and TV shows throughout the month. If you want to cut down the overwhelm, here are five great new movies to check out on Netflix in April 2020.There is something for everyone on this list. We have comedy, action, and even a foreign-language movie for those that enjoy them. Make sure you don’t miss out on the best from Netflix.5. ExtracurricularWe’ll start with the Korean movie that is arriving towards the end of the month. Extracurricular is about a high school student who turns to a life of crime. Despite his brilliance in the classroom, he faces a dead-end life, and it’s not something that he wants to face. After all, it’s only because of money because he can’t afford to go to college.It’s a stark look at the problems with college costs being so high. However, this movie promises to be entertaining and enlightening at the same time.Watch Extracurricular on April 29.4. Love Wedding RepeatFans of Sam Claflin will want to check out Love Wedding Repeat. The Hunger Games actor stars as Jack, a man who just wants the perfect wedding for his little sister. However, he ends up in a Groundhog Day-like situation, where he ends up reliving the same wedding until it becomes the perfect day he wants it to be.Love Wedding Repeat is perfect for rom-com fans. It’s certainly going to entertain during a month of lockdown.The movie is heading to Netflix on April 10.3. The WilloughbysNext it’s time for a movie for the entire family. The Willoughbys is a fun-filled animated movie about a group of four old-fashioned sisters who find themselves in the modern world. They have to figure things out by themselves and learn how to fit in.Don’t worry; they don’t end up in the modern world through malicious means against them. They create a plan to send their selfish parents on a vacation so they have a chance to explore a world they’ve never had the chance to see.The Willoughbys will entertain on Netflix on April 22.2. ExtractionReady for an action movie and want to see Chris Hemsworth back on your screen? This is where Extraction comes into play. The movie, which was originally known as Dhaka, is coming to Netflix later this month.Hemsworth is Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary who has absolutely nothing to lose. When he’s hired to rescue a kidnapped son of an international crimelord, he isn’t about to say now. However, the mission is going to be one of the deadliest he’ll ever face and he and the boy will be forever changed by the end.Extraction is on Netflix on April 24.1. Coffee & KareemFinally, there is only one comedy that you need to check out and you can do so almost right away. Coffee & Kareem stars Ed Helms, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, and Taraji P. Henson in a comedy that sees a cop pursue a relationship with a woman. Yes, there’s romance involved.Helms is James Coffee, a police officer who will do everything he can to impress Vanessa and her 12-year-old son, Kareem. However, Kareem doesn’t want his mother dating the new guy, so does everything he can to plot their breakup. Oh yes, everything that could go wrong, will go wrong.Stream Coffee & Kareem on April 3 on Netflix.What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in April? Share your thoughts in the comments below.