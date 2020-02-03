5-movies-to-watch-on-disney-plus-for-groundhog-day-2020

Use your ← → (arrows) to browse1999 Matthew Broderick And Joely Fisher Star In The Movie “Inspector Gadget.” The Movie Is Based On The Cartoon Series. (Photo By Getty Images)Disney Plus has some great movies to watch today, February 2, also known as Groundhog Day, including Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and more.There are some great movies to watch on Disney Plus for Groundhog Day this year. If you’re looking for a good movie to watch before or after the Super Bowl, you came to the right place.Below, you’ll find a list of five good movies to watch on Disney Plus today. Let’s get the list started with Inspector Gadget.5. Inspector GadgetInspector Gadget is based on a popular children’s cartoon television series that ran from 1983 to 1986 about a bumbling inspector who battles M.A.D, a criminal organization of evildoers. Matthew Broderick portrays Inspector Gadget in the live-action version movie.In the movie, which premiered in 1999, security guard John Brown is injured while chasing a killer. The person killed was Dr. Brenda Bradford’s father (Joely Fisher), and the lab he was guarding was a top-secret robotics lab. Millionaire Sanford Scolex (Rupert Everett) broke into the lab to steal a robotics project, and Dr. Bradford’s father was killed in the process.Brown proceeded to chase Scolex’s fleeing vehicle and is severely wounded when Scolex throws a bomb into Brown’s car. Dr. Brenda Bradford (Joely Fisher) wants to enroll Brown into the ‘Gadget Program’ that she and her father was working on in the lab.As the name suggests, the program involves adding a bunch of gadgets in a mechanical bodysuit that terrifies Brown at first. Dr. Bradford works with Brown in getting him used to being part-machine and helps him to see the endless possibilities of his new gifts.Getting used to his abilities, Inspector Gadget try to stop Scolex, who now goes by “The Claw.”Will Gadget and Dr. Bradford succeed in stopping Scolex and his evil clones? You’ll have to watch to find out.4. Sister ActThis movie is hilarious. In Sister Act, Whoopie Goldberg plays a Nevada lounge singer with the stage name of Deloris Van Cartier. Deloris is also lover to mobster Vince LaRocca (Harvey Keitel), and one day, she accidentally witnesses LaRocca killing an employee. Deloris didn’t know he was a mobster and was shocked to learn about his dark side.Scared to death that LaRocca is going to kill her, she runs to the police and into Lieutenant Eddie Souther (Bill Nunn). Souther has long known about LaRocca’s mobster activities but had no proof. With Deloris’ testimony, he now has the evidence he needs to arrest LaRocca. To keep Deloris safe until she can testify, Souther hides her in a convent.Initially, Mother Superior (Maggie Smith), who runs the convent, isn’t happy about having a lounge singer around her, but she eventually agrees to hide Deloris.Meanwhile, LaRocca has a contract out on Deloris, and while his henchmen try to find her, she is happily turning the convent upside down. We get to enjoy her hilarious antics while she does.Use your ← → (arrows) to browse