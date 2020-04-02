5 Most Loved Funny Videos by the YouTube star Ashish Chanchlani

Ashish Chanchlani, the beholder of laughter, who has been the muse for the young minds, famous for his real-life comedy, that he chooses to showcase in his vines, he proclaimed, “Very close! Most of what you see in the videos is what I have actually experienced, and if not, I’ve definitely seen something of the sort occurring around me. Of course, it’s all exaggerated, but that’s the fun of it. Our generation experiences life very similarly, and that’s why my work strikes a chord with its viewers.”

He has gotten over 16 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, more than 5million followers on Instagram. He has recently joined TikTok as well, claiming that his videos are being tampered by several TikTok users, and so he decided to join the platform, so that he could rather give original content to his fans.

Today, we have lined up some of his most viewed YouTube videos, that would split you up!