5-more-chinese-cities-in-coronavirus-lockdown,-transit-ban-on-56-million

Coronavirus: Five more cities in China announced travel restrictions on Saturday.

Wuhan, China:

Some 56 million people are now affected by transport bans around the epicentre of China’s virus outbreak as five more cities announced travel restrictions on Saturday to contain the disease.

The rules include closing public transport links and access to highways in the cities, local authorities said.

A total of 18 cities now have some sort of travel restrictions in central Hubei province.

