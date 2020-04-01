SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Shohreh Aghdashloo speaks at the “Entertainment Weekly: Women Who Kick Ass” Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) Marvel

Marvel TV series have a number of characters who can keep us company during the quarantine. We pick the 5 best ones for this difficult period of time.

The novel coronavirus has impacted our lives in extraordinary ways and many are turning to entertainment for solace. Marvel TV may be on hiatus right now, but that doesn’t mean that people aren’t still thinking of them during this difficult time.

The current global situation has put everyone around the world in quarantine—many people find themselves all alone, while others are finding themselves in close proximity with family and roommates with whom they don’t usually spend too much time.

Many are wishing they could instead spend time with their favourite Marvel TV characters, and we have to admit, the same thought has crossed our mind.

Marvel TV offers a host of fascinating, diverse, and powerful characters—from heroic protagonists to tertiary characters who are larger than life, there’s no dearth of characters to keep us engaged.

We look at the 5 Marvel TV characters we would want to be quarantined with and why they make the best companions.

5. Dr. Farah Madani

You’re wondering why this background character from The Punisher is on this list, but hear us out. Quarantine is not an easy situation to be in—whether you are an introvert or an extrovert, staying indoors for extended periods of time can be extremely trying.

Human beings are used to socializing—meeting with other people, exchanging updates about one’s lives, it’s what keeps us going. Unfortunately, the current situation is making all that impossible.

Plus, we have the added concern of worrying about the future of our jobs, our finances, and the state of the world. With all these worries playing on our minds, alongside the inability to be with our near and dear ones, a psychiatrist from the Marvel TV universe would be the perfect person to quarantine with.

We don’t get to spend much time with Shohreh Aghdashloo’s Dr. Farah Madani, but the little we have seen of her is enough to tell us that she would be an ideal roommate during what is undoubtedly the most terrifying time of many of our lives.

Whenever you feel down, Dr. Madani would be able to steer your perspective towards more positive aspects of the world. She’d naturally be a great listener, which is great for when you just want to vent. And she will ensure that you don’t spiral so you can get through the rest of this period and come out stronger on the other side.