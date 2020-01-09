5-key-moments-from-the-chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-part-3-trailer

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 premieres on Friday, January 24, 2020. Watch the new trailer and music video!

Netflix just shared the trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3. The new season premieres on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, and we have a lot to discuss after watching that new trailer.

This trailer is different from any trailer we’ve seen so far for this series. The trailer is actually more of a music video for Kiernan Shipka’s new jam, “Straight to Hell.” Shipka, of course, stars as Sabrina Spellman in the series.

The song represents what’s going to happen in the new season. As we learned at the end of Part 2, Sabrina and the Fright Club are going to hell to get Sabrina’s boyfriend back. Nick Scratch, who has previously spied on Sabrina for the Dark Lord before falling in love with her, sacrifices himself by trapping Satan inside his body. Then, Lilith, aka Madam Satan, aka Ms. Wardwell, takes Nick to hell.

Check out the trailer below!

We also picked five key moments from the trailer that indicate what’s likely to happen in the new season.

The Fright Club make it to hell

It looks like Sabrina and the gang are in hell looking for Nick. We see several clips of the friends walking a path in a foggy graveyard of sorts. There are bodies hung on crosses all over the place.

From what we can tell, it appears they make it to Hell and wherever Lucifer, Nick and Lilith are. There are several clips with Sabrina in a room with a throne.

Ambrose and Prudence seek revenge

Ambrose and Prudence have formed an alliance, and they are going to use their abilities to track down Father Blackwood and bring him to justice. We see Prudence trickling blood onto a map in the trailer. My guess is that they are using some spell to track Blackwood and they’ll be going on their own mission to find him, while Sabrina and gang visit hell.

More witches join the coven

With Father Blackwood on the run, the Spellman sisters are taking over! We learned at the end of the season there was a good chance Zelda would try to lead the coven into a new era. That appears to be happening.

In one clip, we see a bunch of other witchy looking characters gathering outside of the Academy of the Unseen Arts. Hopefully, these are the new members. This is definitely a storyline to watch.

Lilith is the Queen of Hell for now

We also get to see a few clips of Lilith sporting a crown. It looks like, while Lucifer is still out of commission, she has taken her rightful place, or she believes, as the leader of hell. That will be an interesting development to watch in Part 3.

At the end of Part 2, Sabrina and Lilith’s objectives aligned, and that’s why they created an alliance of sorts. Well, will that always remain? Lilith appears to only look out for herself and her best interests. As soon as that deviates from Sabrina’s interests, Sabrina and the Fright Club better watch out. So far in the series, Lilith has tried to kill Sabrina numerous times.

Interestingly, the synopsis for Part 3, via Netflix, shared an interesting tidbit that Sabrina is forced to take on a challenger, Prince of Hell Caliban, for the title of “Queen” of Hell. So, with Lucifer out of the picture, Sabrina might have to step up to, again, stop the gates of Hell from opening.

Nick takes on Lucifer

In one clip, it appears Nick and Lucifer are battling it out in Hell. There are, presumably, a bunch of demons everywhere, and the shirtless dudes are locked in what appears to be a wrestling match. I don’t know for sure, but that’s what it looks like. Why are they doing this? Are there some laws of hell that require a trial by combat or something?

If that’s true, I have to think that Nick is very, very overmatched. We’ll find out soon!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is coming to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24!