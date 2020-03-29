5-honest-reasons-why-boys-love-jannat-zubair

In 2018, Jannat got a Gold Award for Best Debut of the Year for the TV sequential Tu Aashiqui. On November 26, 2018, she propelled her app Jannat Zubair Rehmani Official through which she interfaces with her fans in a progressively customized manner. In 2019, Jannat turned into India’s No 1 TikTok Popular Creator in the wake of coming to a tally of 10 million supporters on TikTok. Afterwards, she discharged a melody titled TikTok Queen highlighting specialists like Brown Gal and Virus. She has additionally acted in hardly any Bollywood Hindi films, for example, Luv Ka the End, What Will People Say and Hichki.

1. Well, Jannat is pretty; that’s the most plausible reason to follow

2. Jannat is bold and confident with her statements! It is proved when she deliberately refused to do an intimate scene on the screen and got vocal about it in her interview.

3. She is creative and a great artist, one can never get bored while staying with her, and that’s obvious for boys or men to like of a woman, or vice-versa, if your partner is boring, then it’s a big NO.

4. She looks absolutely beautiful in all her attires, she aptly knows how to look picture-perfect in her very basic to hifi, she looks the most beautiful in all of them.

5. And of course, she is absolutely delightful to watch, she looks absolutely perfect in all of her videos, and is no less than any Bollywood actress!