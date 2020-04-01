🔥5 Great Horror Movies Just Hit Netflix Today🔥

Another month, another slew of new content headed to Netflix.

And while 2020 has fast become one of the most troubling and downright overwhelming years in recent memory (spoilers: there are still eight months left), the Internet’s biggest platforms are still pumping out fresh material to ease the pain of social distancing.

Self-isolation is by no means easy, but there’s a camaraderie to be found online. For instance, Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension that allows you and your friends/family to stream a movie or TV show simultaneously. It doesn’t always work seamlessly, but it’s still a fun feature to encourage communication during the Coronavirus lockdown.

And with a fresh batch of new content being added to Netflix today, April 1st, there are five films in particular that will surely stir up conversation. As spotted by Dread Central, new horror-thrillers include Mortal Kombat (1995), Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988), The Girl With All the Gifts (2016), Wildling (2018), Taxi Driver (1976).

Five wildly entertaining films for very different reasons. The 1995 cult classic Mortal Kombat movie has always maintained a loyal fanbase over the years – so much so, in fact, that Ed Boon and the rest of Twitter celebrated when it was announced that Paul W.S. Anderson’s video game adaptation was headed back to Netflix late last month.

Taxi Driver, on the other hand, is a true slice of cinematic royalty, and delivers the very best of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, a creative duo who would go on to forge an incredible partnership over the decades – a partnership which culminated in the launch of last year’s crime epic The Irishman.

It’s a three-hour Netflix masterpiece filled with top-tier performances from De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Hunters star Al Pacino. And is three hours well spent in this Coronavirus lockdown.