5-good-shows-to-watch-on-netflix-for-new-year’s-eve-2019

A list of five good Netflix shows to watch on Netflix US and Netflix (Non-US) on New Year’s Eve, including The Office and more!

As we say goodbye to 2019, it’s time to welcome the new 2020 with some great Netflix shows to watch on New Year’s Eve.

If you’re not into big celebrations or just want to spend greeting the new year away from the crowd and in the comfort of your home, then we’ve got you covered.

We’ve picked some great shows to watch on Netflix in the US and outside of the US for New Year’s Eve. Let’s get the list started with The Office!

The Office

Why not end the year with laughter? Short episodes, nine seasons, The Office has plenty of material to keep you occupied while you say farewell to 2019. Funny, lovable, and sweet, it’s the perfect show to watch if you’re staying in.

The Office is available on Netflix US and Non-US.

How I Met Your Mother

Although you might not like the ending, you can’t argue the show’s lovely character. Why not spend your New Year’s Eve with a How I Met Your Mother, a great show about friendship, love, adulthood, strong women, and great life lessons? Spending your night with this unpredictable series is definitely a great choice!

In the US, How I Met Your Mother is available on Hulu. You can watch the series on Netflix if you live outside of the US.

Modern Family

Spending your New Year’s Eve with family? Then what better show to watch then Modern Family? With its unique humor and harmless stereotypes, this family-friendly show is everyone’s favorite. You might even find yourself in one of the characters.

In the US, Modern Family is available to stream on Hulu. Outside the US, you can watch on Netflix!

That ’70s Show

Name a better way to spend the night than watching how six teenagers that spend most of their time hanging out in a crumby basement get into some silly situations. That 70’s show should definitely be your choice if you want to enter the New Year with laughter and little throwback.

That ’70s Show is available to stream on Netflix in the US and outside the US.

3rd Rock from the Sun

How about some aliens? No, I don’t mean The X-Files. One of the most humorous shows, 3rd Rock from the Sun will give lots of belly laughs and make your night great, even and especially if you’ve had a rough day or even year.

3rd Rock from the Sun is available to stream on Amazon Prime in the US, and you can watch on Netflix outside of the US.

There are so many options to finalize this year’s watchlist – so make a great watchlist for New Year’s Eve. If you’re not that into shows, you can watch some, good movies on Netflix or some interesting Disney movies for your New Year’s Day.