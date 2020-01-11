5-good-netflix-shows-to-catch-up-on-this-weekend

A list of five good Netflix shows to watch this weekend before their new seasons come out, including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Grace and Frankie and more!

Netflix just added a few new shows, including Messiah, The Circle, Cheer, and AJ and the Queen, in early January. There are more good Netflix shows coming to the streaming service later this month. Why not take this weekend to catch up on some of those good shows?

Below, we shared four shows with new seasons coming later this month, along with a show that you need to watch that had its latest season premiere at the end of 2019.

Grace and Frankie

Grace and Frankie season 6 is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, Jan. 15! It’s been almost a full year since the fifth season of the Netflix original series premiered on Netflix, so you might need to refresh your memory before the new season premieres.

If you haven’t caught up with season 5 yet, you only have a few days left to see what goes down in the new season!

Check out the trailer for season 6 if you are all caught up!

Sex Education

Sex Education was one of the best new Netflix shows of 2019. The series is set in the UK, and it tells the story of a teen, Otis, who is the son of a sex therapist, Jean, played by Gillian Anderson. Otis forms a partnership with Maeve, played by Emma Mackey, to start a business helping their fellow classmates through their sexual and relationship issues.

The series is coming back for season 2 on Friday, Jan. 17!

If you haven’t seen this show, you should watch it as soon as you can. This series is hilarious and it has so much heart!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back with new episodes the week after Sex Education. Part 3 premieres on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24.

I don’t want to spoil anything for those who haven’t caught up to Part 3 yet, but A LOT of wild stuff happens in Part 2. And, it ends on a very interesting note that sets up the story for Part 3. Sabrina and the gang are back in Part 3, and they have a very, very important mission. That’s all I will say!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has already been picked up for Part 4, which is the second half of season 2. We’re expecting Part 4 will premiere on Netflix later this year.

The Ranch

The Ranch Part 8 is also coming to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24, like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Part 8 is the second half of season 4.

Unfortunately for fans of the series, The Ranch is ending after Part 8, which means there are only 10 episodes are left. And, that means you only have two more weeks to catch up before the series ends.

The Bennetts are back in Part 8, but things aren’t going so well. Netflix just shared the trailer for the final episodes. Only watch if you are all the way caught up!

You

You isn’t coming back for a new season anytime soon, unfortunately! The second season premiered on Netflix at the end of December 2019. And, we just wanted to remind our readers to watch!

If you want an addicting, creepy show to watch on Netflix, You is the show for you!

In the new season, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), after the events of the first season, is on the run. He moves to Los Angeles to start a new life, but he gets caught up in his stalker-y ways after meeting Love, played by Victoria Pedretti.

You is expected to be renewed for season 3!

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? There are more good shows coming to Netflix later this year!