5-good-netflix-shows-returning-in-2020-(and-3-that-aren’t)

Ozark tops the list of good shows returning for new seasons in 2020, but a few of your favorites won’t be back this year.

Netflix had a great 2019. There were so many big, new shows to stream, including Stranger Things 3, Dead to Me, Lucifer, The Witcher, and so many more.

Unfortunately, we also missed out on a few Netflix shows in 2019. We’re talking about the original shows that released new seasons in 2018 but took the next year off. Many of those shows will be back with new seasons in 2020!

Below, we shared a list of five good Netflix shows returning in 2020. At the end, you’ll also find a list of a few noteworthy Netflix that will not be back for new seasons this year.

Let’s get the list started with Narcos: Mexico!

Narcos: Mexico

With the success of the first season of Narcos: Mexico and the fourth season of the Narcos franchise, many fans were hoping to see the second season of Narcos: Mexico in the fall of 2019. Well, that didn’t happen, but you don’t have to wait too much longer for the second season.

Narcos: Mexico season 2 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Diego Luna returns to play Felix Gallardo, and after the events of the final two episodes of the first season, things are going be very interesting, especially with the US involvement in Mexico ramping up.

Altered Carbon

Altered Carbon was also going to hit sci-fi show on Netflix, and after that epic first season, I think we all expected a long wait between seasons. There’s so much that goes into this show, and it requires bringing on an entirely new cast for each season, basically, and that’s exactly what’s happening in season 2.

Anthony Mackie takes over for Joel Kinnaman as Takeshi Kovac. There are a few returning cast members from season 1, but largely, this is a new cast for season 2.

Altered Carbon season 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’re expecting to see the new season in the summer or fall 2020. Production started in February last year, so we could learn the release date of this series at any time.

The Last Kingdom

We were all hoping to see the new season of The Last Kingdom in 2019 after the third season aired in November 2018. Unfortunately, production did not start in time to release the new season in 2019.

Production wrapped on the new season this fall, so now it’s just a waiting game to find out the release date. At the moment, we’d guess a late spring or early summer release date for The Last Kingdom season 4!

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Are you ready for season 2 of Netflix’s The Haunting anthology from Mike Flanagan? We are! The Haunting of Hill House premiered on Netflix in October 2018, and it was one of the most-watched shows of the year.

We were hoping to see The Haunting of Bly Manor in October 2019, but we learned early in the process that Bly Manor would take until at least 2020 to be released on Netflix. We still haven’t heard an estimated release date yet. It would be foolish to release this show any time but October, though. This is the perfect Halloween show!

Ozark

Last but certainly not least, we have Ozark season 3 on the way in 2020!

Ozark season 3 wrapped production last fall, which means we could see the new season any time this spring. April 2020 would be the perfect time to release this new season, which features a little bit of a time jump through the winter months, most likely, after the events of season 2.

Ozark won big at the Emmys in 2019, and Netflix will want to follow up that success again this year. The Emmy cutoff for 2020 is the end of May, so at the very latest, we’ll see Ozark season 3 by the end of May.

Stay tuned for more news about those release dates for those shows!

