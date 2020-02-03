5-good-netflix-movies-to-watch-on-groundhog-day-2020

Use your ← → (arrows) to browseMADRID, SPAIN – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Actor Cam Gigandet, Cher, director Steven Antin, Christina Aguilera and Kristen Bell attend “Burlesque” premiere at Callao cinema on December 9, 2010 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)Looking for a good movie to watch on Groundhog Day 2020? Netflix has dozens to choose from and we’ve listed five of our favorites.Need something to watch on Netflix on Groundhog Day? If so, you came to the right place!Groundhog day isn’t a real holiday, yet millions of people will check in with Paxutawny Phil to learn how many weeks are left of winter before spring returns. With the average temperature being 21 degrees in Paxutawny, PA, right now, I would want to know when spring is returning too.This year, Groundhog Day is also Super Bowl Sunday. San Francisco 49ers will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. We picked some light-hearted and fun movies to watch on Groundhog Day before the big game.Let’s get the list started with one of my favorites, Burlesque.5. BurlesqueI had a hard time deciding where to put this movie as it also has a romantic side, but that side is small compared to the rest of the story. If you watch only one movie off this list, make it Burlesque, and I guarantee you will love it.The movie follows Ali (Christina Aguilera), a small-town girl with big dreams of making it as a singer. With those dreams, she buys a bus ticket to Los Angeles and starts off as a waitress at the Burlesque Lounge. The Burlesque is a cabaret-style lounge where daily risque musical venues are put on by the owner Tess (Cher).The lounge is in serious debt, and handsome wealthy developer Marcus (Eric Dane) is swooping over the business like a vulture waiting until Tess has no other choice but to sell the lounge. He wants to purchase the lounge in order to buy air rights and allow his building to keep the spectacular views of where her lounge is located.This is my favorite movie. Aguilera has a fantastic voice, and her character Ali is a sweetheart. You also have Cher, who also has an amazing voice, and the chemistry between these characters works like magic.It’s a great feel-good movie with an amazing cast that you will want to watch over and over again.Use your ← → (arrows) to browse