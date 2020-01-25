5-good-movies-to-watch-this-weekend-on-netflix:-the-queen-and-more

The Queen and A Sun are joining Netflix this weekend. They make the list of five great movies to check out this weekend, Jan. 25-26.

If you’re looking for a movie to check out this weekend, Netflix is the place to turn to. There are some excellent new additions throughout the weekend, along with some great additions from previous weeks you likely haven’t had the chance to watch yet. And we can’t forget the movies that are leaving the service during next week.

Here are five good movies to check out on Netflix this weekend.

5. Zombieland

If you want a great action-comedy, there’s only Zombieland that you should watch this weekend. America has been overrun by zombies, so a college student joins with three strangers to keep the world as safe as possible. Of course, there are plenty of ups and downs along the way. This isn’t your typical zombie movie, which makes it so excellent.

4. The Bling Ring

For those looking for something just a little fun, The Bling Ring is one to check out. It was released a couple of weeks ago, but it’s likely gone unnoticed with some excellent Netflix Original series being released. The Bling Ring focuses on a group of high-school students who decide to rob the homes of major celebrities for their jewelry, clothes, shoes, and more.

3. The Queen

If you love The Crown, then you’ll want to check out The Queen. It picks up later than the series, following the events of Princess Diana’s death. This was a time the public turned against the monarchy, meaning Elizabeth II had to make changes to make sure her family survived. Helen Mirren is the perfect portrayal of Her Majesty.

2. A Sun

For those who want a Netflix Original movie, A Sun is the way to go. The Taiwanese drama was released at the Toronto Film Festival and is now on Netflix. It’s a beautiful drama focusing on four members of the same family who need to deal with high expectations, unexpected tragedies, and much more.

1. American Psycho

Another of the movies leaving at the end of next week is American Psycho. This is something I recently spoke to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Gavin Leatherwood about, so if you read that interview and haven’t checked out the movie, well now you can. It’s leaving on Jan. 31. Christian Bale stars in the lead as a man that goes on a killing spree…or is he?

Which movies are you watching this weekend on Netflix? Share in the comments below.