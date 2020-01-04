5-good-movies-to-watch-on-netflix-this-weekend:-up-in-the-air,-ghost-stories,-and-more

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Actors Anna Kendrick, George Clooney and director Jason Reitman speak onstage at the “Up In The Air” press conference held at the Sutton Place Hotel on September 12, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Whether you want a great new Netflix Original movie or you’re looking for a blast from the past, here are five good movies to watch this weekend.

The start of a new month brings plenty of great content to watch. While there isn’t much new this specific weekend, there’s still a bunch of selections from Jan. 1 to work your way through. Up in the Air, Ghost Stories, and more are excellent options to watch this weekend on Netflix.

Avoid the overwhelm, though. I’ve got five good movies to check out this weekend, offering a mixture of old school classics and great new Netflix Originals.

5. Up in the Air

We start with a heartfelt comedy, Up in the Air. After breaking out in Twilight, Anna Kendrick was quick to prove she was a star in her own right. This was just one of the roles that made it clear we had to follow her every move. Plus, we got George Clooney and Vera Farmiga in a movie about life, death, and work.

4. The Talented Mr. Ripley

If you haven’t watched The Talented Mr. Ripley yet, now is your chance. It’s on Netflix right now. Starring Marr Damon and Jude Law, it’s a story of travel, mistaken identities, and lavish lifestyles. Tom travels to Venice to convince a rich man’s son to come back to the U.S. Obsessed and impressed with the lifestyle, Tom decides to impersonate Dickie instead.

3. Pan’s Labyrinth

Dark and twisted, but also exceptionally beautiful, the 2006 movie Pan’s Labyrinth is not one to miss. Ivana Baquero is Ofelia, a woman who moves her mother to her stepfather’s house. That night, Ofelia is awoken by a fairy with a message of princesses and a quest to prove her royalty. It’s a tale of acceptance, destiny, and inner-strength, and certainly not one to be missed.

2. Ghost Stories

You’ve got to give Netflix Originals a chance. After all, this is what you’re actually paying your subscription to Netflix for. Well, this is what the company is mostly using the money for. Ghost Stories is comprised of four short stories in one movie. You’re not going to love all of them, but you’ll find some will draw you in and make you need more. Bollywood wants to scare you, and it tries hard.

1. All the Freckles in the World

This Mexican movie is now available on Netflix, dropping on Jan. 3. All the Freckles in the World is a coming-of-age take, as a 13-year-old boy falls in love with the most beautiful girl in the school. Yes, it’s full of cliches as he tries everything to win her heart, but it’s also a story of acceptance and love.

