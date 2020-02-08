5-good-movies-to-watch-on-netflix-this-weekend:-horse-girl,-azali,-and-more

Photo: Horse Girl.. Photo courtesy of Netflix, Katrina Marcinowski One of the newest Netflix Originals, Horse Girl, is on Netflix. It’s one of the five good movies to watch on Netflix this weekend, Feb. 8-9.There are some great offerings on Netflix this weekend. While some of you are binge-watching Locke & Key, others will be looking for something that takes up less time. You want movies, because they often keep the story contained but still leave you wanting more.The good news is there are plenty of offerings, right now. Whether you want comedy or drama, there’s something for you. These are five great movies to check out on Netflix this weekend, Feb. 8-9.5. Dragonheart: VengeanceYou loved Dragonheart, and now it’s time to continue the journey in the franchise. During Dragonheart: Vengeance, a farmer heads out on a quest for revenge. However, does revenge always give you everything you’ve ever wanted?4. AzaliOne of the foreign language movies on Netflix is Azali. It hails from Ghana, and tells the story of a young girl who endures life in the slums of Accra. After being sent away to avoid an arranged marriage, she has to endure the life of the sex trade, but now this 14-year-old is on a journey back home.3. ThambiThis movie was released earlier this week on Netflix, but you may not have had the chance to watch it yet. It’s also a Netflix Original that hails from India, which means it’s possibly been overlooked for all the American-based content throughout the week. However, you need to watch Thambi this weekend. A brother and sister find themselves caught up in a conspiracy and need to fight to stay alive.2. The Coldest GameNeed more movies about the espionage during the Cold War? The Coldest Game is the movie for you this weekend. Chess player Josh Manksy is drafted into the game between U.S. and Russia, but he ends up mixed in a world of deadly spy work. The Sinner fans will definitely want to check this out for Bill Pullman in the main role.1. Horse GirlWe end our list with Horse Girl, starring Alison Brie. It actually made it’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this year, but has only just been released on Netflix. Horse Girl is about a young, socially awkward woman who manages to make her dreams and real-life merge. It’s a beautiful tale, and for anyone out there like me, it’s great to see fellow socially awkward characters on our screens in endearing ways.What are you watching this weekend on Netflix? Let us know!