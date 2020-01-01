5-good-movies-to-watch-on-netflix-on-new-year’s-day-2020

NEW YORK – JULY 30: Producer Amy Robinson, actor Stanley Tucci, actress Meryl Streep, actress Amy Adams, actor Chris Messina, and writer/director Nora Ephron attend the “Julie & Julia” premiere after party at Metropolitan Club on July 30, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

We’re not just celebrating a new year this year. We’re also celebrating a new decade, and you want to do so in style. That means relaxing with the family, watching great movies. Netflix is the place to turn, whether you want diaster movies, rom-coms, or even something based on history. Here are five great movies to watch on Netflix this New Year’s Day.

5. Poseidon

Not the greatest disaster movie ever made, but one that offers excellent New Year’s Day viewing. After all, it’s set on New Year’s Eve! It’s also a movie that focuses on development and growth, setting new resolutions for the next year.

When a rogue wave capsizes a liner, a small group look for a way to escape. It takes them on a dangerous journey, where some have to sacrifices themselves for the others. For the most part, it’s a standard disaster movie, making easy viewing on New Year’s Day.

4. Catch Me If You Can

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks star in this movie based on truth. DiCaprio is Frank Abagnale, an infamous con artist, while Hanks plays the FBI agent constantly on his tail. However, Frank does everything he can to avoid capture, even if it means moving to a new country.

This is a movie with excitement, surprise, and more. It’s one where you end up rooting for Frank, even though you know you shouldn’t, just because of how awesome DiCaprio makes him look. It’s fun and perfect for the majority of the family to watch.

3. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

When you want a movie for the entire family, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is the movie to watch. This is the 1971 version with Gene Wilder, and certainly the best!

It’s perfect for New Year’s Day. After all, this is a day that involves some overeating and is about making changes and reflecting on life. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory covers all that and more.

2. About a Boy

You need movies that will offer comedy, drama, and a few life lessons for New Year’s Day. About a Boy with Hugh Grant and Nicholas Hoult is perfect. Grant plays Will, a child-free Londoner who relishes in the fact that he has no responsibilities. When he wants to find available women, he makes up a son and attends single-parent meetings. This is when he meets 12-year-old Marcus, who is struggling at school but has a few life lessons for Will.

It’s a tale of friendship and development. There’s no doubt that it’s perfect viewing for New Year’s Day.

1. Julie & Julia

Julie Powell wants to be everything that Julia Child was in the kitchen. She decides to set herself a challenge of making every recipe in Julia Child’s cookbook, no matter how hard. At the same time, we see the highs and lows of Child’s life, as we see the way food shapes her life and the life of Julie Powell.

This is a movie of self-discovery and of acceptance. It’s perfect for New Year’s Day!