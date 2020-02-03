5-good-hulu-movies-to-watch-on-groundhog-day-2020

Use your ← → (arrows) to browseWESTWOOD, CA – MAY 06: (L-R) Actors Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Diane Keaton attends Paramount Pictures’ Premiere Of “Book Club” – Red Carpet at Regency Village Theatre on May 6, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)We shared a list of five good movies to watch on Hulu on Groundhog Day 2020, including Book Club and more.Groundhog Day is happening on Super Bowl Sunday. Below, we shared five movie favorites to watch on Hulu today!Groundhog Day starring Bill Murray is available to stream on Hulu, but you’ll need a Showtime subscription to watch the film.Let’s get the list started with Book Club. 5. Book ClubBook Club follows four friends Diane (Diane Keaton), Vivian (Jane Fonda), Sharon (Candice Bergen) and Carol (Mary Steenburgen). They have attended a monthly book club for more than 30 years, and these monthly meetings have cemented their long time friendships. One day they decide the novel for the month will be Fifty Shades of Grey. Now, these friends are older women and are initially shocked at the explicit actions of the characters in the novel.Then something happens, they get over their discomfort with the graphic descriptions and begin to see the novel as a wake-up call to their perspective existing lives. Fifty Shades of Grey affects each woman differently awakening feelings and thoughts long dormant until they started reading the book. They start to view their personal relationships in a different light and begin to experiment making changes in their lives.The personal journey each friend takes showcases an amusing if sometimes embarrassing situations that are relatable to any age. The chemistry between these lovely ladies is amazing, and they interact so well with each other that you can’t help wonder if they are also friends in real life.4. Greener GrassGreener Grass is Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbea’s parody of suburbanites. Conformity is a way of life for this fictional golf community because everyone dresses the same and they all wear braces.Greener Grass is a cross between Burbs and The Stepford Wives, and there is a scene that sets the tone for the movie. Everyone drives golf carts in this Twilight Zone town, and at a four-way stop intersection, four carts are stalled at the intersection because no-one wants to proceed first. So, there they sit with the occupants of each cart waving the others to go first, but nobody moves.It highlights the extremes in interpersonal relationships where individual wants and needs are secondary to the wants and needs of a community. People must keep up appearances at all times so that no one else is offended or hurt by the actions of another. One must be careful of friendships because if you befriend one person over another you could hurt the other person’s feelings. If you suddenly become wealthier than another, people could become suspicious of you.Situations in Greener Grass are so ridiculous that they are funny, but at the same time, it does make you think. Especially, if you belong to a Home Owner’s Association (HOA) and have to obey their rules about what color paint to use and how you must main your yard.Use your ← → (arrows) to browse