5-good-disney-movies-to-watch-for-new-year’s-day-2020

Happy New Year’s Day 2020! The hustle and bustle of the holidays are finally over, and now it’s time to relax and lounge in pajamas watching movies with the family.

To help you find a new movie to watch on Disney Plus on New Year’s Day 2020, we made a list of five movies you should watch today!

5. National Treasure 2

In the film, Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicholas Cage) returns in this sequel to clear his family name, again. This time, someone smeared the Gates family name using a page from John Wilkes Booth’s diary to accuse his ancestor of being part of Lincoln’s assassination. Gates must find the so-called President’s “Book of Secrets” to prove that his family is innocent which involves kidnapping the president.

Gates has his hands full this time. Will he be able to kidnap the president and find the book to clear his family name? You’ll find out!

Unfortunately, National Treasure, the first film, is not on Disney Plus yet, but it is on Netflix!

4. 101 Dalmatians

101 Dalmatians is a Disney classic, and most will think of the animated film. Disney made a live-action version in 1996 with Glenn Close portraying the evil Cruella De Vil, and it’s excellent!

Like the animated version, the Dalmatian Pongo tries to hook up his songwriter human with a woman who owns a female Dalmatian, Perdy. It looks like Pongo and Perdy are going to live happily ever after with their new, bigger family.

Anita’s school friend, Cruella De Vil, has evil intentions for their puppies. When the puppies mysteriously disappear, Pongo and Perdy enlist the aid of neighborhood dogs to try to find their babies.

3. Aladdin

In Aladdin, Robin Williams voices the wise-cracking voice of the genie living within the magical lamp. Aladdin is a “street rat” who falls in love with the beautiful Princess Jasmine, the daughter of the Sultan of Agrabah. Aladdin knows has no chance with her until he finds a magic lamp with a genie inside, and he uses his wishes to make a play for the Princess’s heart.

It looks like Aladdin’s plans work. Jasmine falls in love with him, but that angers the evil sorcerer, Jafar, who wants Jasmine and the kingdom for himself. He plots to steal the lamp, the genie, Jasmine and the kingdom of Agrabah. Will he succeed or can Aladdin foil the sorcerer and save the day?

This is one of the best Disney movies of all time!

2. Cool Runnings

Loosely based on the true story of Jamaica’s first bobsled team to compete in the 1988 Winter Olympics, Cool Runnings tells the story of the Derice Bannock, a runner who has dreams of winning an Olympic medal in track and field. Unfortunately, during a qualifying run, Bannock and two other hopefuls are accidentally tripped, which ruins their chances to compete at the Olympics.

Bannock isn’t ready to give up his dreams of being in the Olympics yet, so he enlists the aid of disgraced Olympic gold medal winner. His idea? To create the first Jamaican bobsled team. What ensues is 98 minutes of their hilarious attempts to make the 1988 Winter Olympics.

1. Darby O’Gill & The Little People

This is not only a Disney classic, but it is also the first movie Sean Connery starred in.

In the movie, Darby O’Gill is a caretaker for an Irish estate, but the elderly man is more interested in outfoxing King Brian, ruler of the little people. The owner of the estate sends young and handsome Michael McBride (Sean Connery) to replace Darby, which also involves the removal of Darby and his lovely daughter Katie.

Darby bemoans his fate to King Brian whom he was finally able to capture. If captured leprechauns have to grant three wishes. Unfortunately for Darby, those wishes don’t go as planned!

What will you be watching on Disney Plus New Year’s Day with your family? Let us know in the comments section below.