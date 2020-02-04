5-good-date-night-movies-on-netflix

Use your ← → (arrows) to browseLOS ANGELES – JUNE 4: Actress Rachel McAdams (left) and Actor Ryan Gosling accept the award for Best Kiss for The Notebook onstage during the 2005 MTV Movie Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 4, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. The 14th annual award show will premiere on MTV Thursday, June 9 at 9:00PM (ET/PT). (Photo By Kevin Winter/Getty Images)February is the month of love! We take a dive into 5 date night movies on Netflix that are sure to make the evening that much better!It’s that time of year again where couples show their love a little extra on Valentine’s Day. Overall, the month of February has love in the air and we have a solution to make your date nights that much better!We all love going to the movies to watch the latest and hottest films to hit the theaters but let’s be honest, it can be expensive. So what’s the next best solution? That’s right, the good reliable Netflix!Let’s take a dive into 5 good date night movies that you can stream right off Netflix and is guaranteed to make your date night a great one!5. HitchRelease Year: 2005Directed By: Andy TennantCast: Will Smith, Eva Mendes, Kevin James, Amber Valletta, Julie Ann Emery, and many more! There’s nothing better in life than laughter, and this romantic comedy brings all the laughs and love you can handle! Will Smith plays Alex Hitchens, who helps men date women that they believe are out of their league.A particular man that he helps is Albert Brennaman who works in corporate America. Brennaman is played by comedic actor, Kevin James. Hitchens is faced with a harsh reality when he starts to fall for a woman named Sara, played by Eva Mendes, who happens to work for a large newspaper company.Of course, I’m not going to give away but so much. I will tell you though, if you haven’t seen Hitch, it’s a must see this time of year. Even if you have seen the film, it’s a great choice for a date night movie!Use your ← → (arrows) to browse