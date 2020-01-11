5-dead-in-explosion-at-industrial,-medical-gases-plant-in-gujarat

The explosion took place at around 11am at Aims Industries Limited (Representational)

Vadodara:

At least five people were killed on the spot and many injured after a blast occurred at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Gujarat’s Vadodara today.

The explosion took place at around 11am at Aims Industries Limited in Padra, police told news agency PTI. The company manufactures industrial and medical grade gases ranging from Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Carbon Dioxide and various mixtures associated with it.

Firetrucks have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

The injured have been taken to the hospital.

More details are awaited.