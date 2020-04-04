5-crucial-takeaways-from-contagion-that-predicted-on-going-covid-19-pandemic

By Lekhaka |

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 15: 29 [IST]

Since the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19, Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion has been the talk of the town for its uncanny resemblance. Starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Winslet, among others, the film portrays a grim reality of how a novel deadly virus has taken over the world. It sparkles panic initially only to calm later, with a ray of hope that whatever may be the situation and how much ever time it may take, the cure will always be found. Nearly after a decade, Contagion has found a new audience, owing to its relevance in the present-day scenario. As it continues to ride on an overwhelming popularity amongst the movie buffs, here are all the important lessons Contagion leaves you with amidst the horrors of Lockdown, Quarantine and Isolation. 1. Stay away from fake news An unquestioned assertion is as good as a truth. One will always find a way to benefit themselves in someone else’s calamities. The movie portrays just the perfect scenario where the fake news about the cure of the deadly virus which a layman discovered resulted in an increased panic at the chemists and the medical shops. At a time when the world is a witness to a chaos, one lead of a fake news can get people to their extreme behaviours. It is important to understand how news is consumed at the time of a pandemic and Contagion tells you just that. 2. Panic will only create problems Panic is an incredibly catalyzing creative force, and in the movie, it is a greater cause of destruction, than the actual one. At the time where everyone is facing an apocalyptic situation, panic will spread like wildfire and lead to an increase in various kind of crimes. It will be difficult to remain calm, but the movie teaches us for good that keeping your calm, taking precautions, following rules and regulations are only going to be our saviour. 3. Necessary precautions are the need of the hour Prevention is better than cure. The movie explains how the virus is transmitted through human touch and surfaces like elevator buttons, switches, doorknobs. “An average person touches their face about 2000-3000 times every day and in between they touch doorknobs, water fountains and each other”, says Dr. Erin in the movie. If preventive measures are provided by the medicos, then there is no reason to not follow it. Everyone wants to be safe and healthy at these times and there is nothing better than taking precautions as the situation can worsen at any given moment. 4. Have trust in the medical experts Doctors are angels wearing coats and scrubs. The movie shows the naïve side of humans and how in the times of mayhem, people believe anything and everything which appears to be helping the case out. It is essential to have faith on the medical experts, because no one can understand the aftermath of health hazards like them. There might be a delay but only they can give foolproof solutions for it. Now when the world is facing a similar situation, we should trust them because they’re only working to save us. 5. Health is Wealth Health is hearty, health is harmony, health is happiness. There is nothing bigger and wiser than taking care of your own health. The medicos will state the precautions, the government will imply rules and regulations but at the end you will have to follow them for making the best out of it. Contagion Becomes The Most-Watched Film Online After Coronavirus Outbreak After Contagion 10 Pandemic Films To Watch: Bird Box, World War Z, The Happening