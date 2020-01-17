5-concerts-that-are-selling-out-fast

Few things are more frustrating to a music fan than hearing that a favorite act is coming to town, only to find out that the show is sold out. We’re here to help you avoid that pitfall — and the overpriced secondary ticket market — by consulting local experts like Bridget GIllis of Live Nation, Christine Varriale of Bowery Boston, and Shawn Robidoux of The Wilbur. Below, check out a handful of live shows we’ve heard are dangerously low on tickets.

Armin Van Buuren

Armin Van Buuren is one of the most beloved and decorated DJs in the world. He’s a Grammy nominee and has had 21 entries on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart. So it’s a minor miracle there are still a handful of tickets left for his upcoming House of Blues set. Gillis says it won’t stay that way for long. (Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6: 30 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $29.50 and up; 18 ; tickets available here)

Bruce in the U.S.A.

The bad news: Bruce Springsteen isn’t coming to Boston anytime soon. The good news: Springsteen tribute act Bruce in the U.S.A. is coming to town. Musician and actor Matt Ryan played The Boss in Las Vegas for over eight years, so he’s more than cut out for the part. Varriale suggests picking up tickets soon; they’re Born To Run (out). (Friday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m.; The Sinclair, Cambridge; $25 and up; 18 ; tickets available here)

ABBA The Concert

What, the Springsteen Tribute isn’t cutting it for you? Is a tribute to Swedish pop icons ABBA more your speed? Well, you’re in luck. ABBA The Concert comes to the Chevalier Theatre in February. Robidoux says quite a few Dancing Queens have already snapped up tickets, so get yours now before they’re all gone. (Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.; Chevalier Theatre, Medford; $29 and up; 21 ; tickets available here)

Cheap Trick

Apparently, the 70s are back in a big way here in 2020. But it’s not just tribute acts. Classic rock stalwarts Cheap Trick are in the area early next month, just days after they’ll pay tribute to Aerosmith in a lead-up to the Grammys. Tickets are moving, according to Robidoux, so act accordingly (Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.; Chevalier Theatre, Medford; $35 and up; 21 ; tickets available here)

Earthgang

Atlanta indie hip hop duo EarthGang dropped their third full-length album, Mirrorland, last fall. Now, they’re backing it up live, touring with a handful of collaborators from the Spillage Village musical collective they co-founded. Don’t sleep on picking up tickets: Varriale says they’re on the verge of selling out. (Saturday, Feb. 8 at 6: 30 p.m.; Royale, Boston; $23 and up; 18 ; with Mick Jenkins, Wynne, Jurdan Bryant; tickets available here)