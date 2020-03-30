5-characters-from-the-walking-dead-to-be-in-your-quarantine

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 14 – Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC

With everything going on in the world, it is no wonder we are having all of The Walking Dead feels.

Between the hoarding of toilet paper, the rush to the supermarkets, and the closing of all our favorite shopping outlets, we are all left to be stuck inside with either our families, roommates, or just kicking it solo.

But during this time of uncertainty, one thing is for sure, there are some Walking Dead characters, dead or alive, that we would much rather spend time being quarantined with.

1. Carol

It is no wonder our first choice is Carol. Carol has shown such depth and growth since the beginning of the series. It is incredible how she has overcome each situation she has faced. From her abusive husband and losing her daughter to becoming a fierce leader, Carol can handle whatever comes her way.

Carol can adapt and make a bad situation into a better one. We would want Carol on our quarantine team for this reason. When life gives you lemons, Carol will make something out of them, and hopefully, she can help us make dinner out of whatever we have left in our pantry. Also, we hear Carol can make a mean batch of cookies.