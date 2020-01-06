Photo: Penn Badgley in You season 2.. Credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix

You season 3 has been set up to be the most intense and drama-packed season yet! Here are 5 burning questions we have after watching You season 2.

All caught up on You on Netflix? Read on! Otherwise, watch the first two seasons to avoid spoilers as we’ll be discussing 5 burning questions for You season 3.

Joe Goldberg just can’t seem to stay away from the drama for too long, or does he unconsciously seek out his own problems? I say it’s the latter, but his luck may run out once season 3 premieres. Even though a third season of the stalker-drama has not been officially announced by the streaming giant, it’s a safe bet Netflix will renew it for at least another season.

It’s not so much because You season 2 leaves us with a big cliffhanger, we know that doesn’t always guarantee a renewal, but because of how popular You on Netflix is. The series has broken binge-watching records and reached high viewership numbers for the streaming service last season. We’re still not sure how well it performed with audiences this time around, but judging by how much it was trending on Twitter, I’d say You season 2 did even better.

Despite Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) returning to his old ways in season 2, the story was able to freshen up the plot to keep things interesting. There was an addition of characters, subplots, and it all concludes on a lot of mystery.

Here are 5 burning questions for You season 3.

5. Who will catch Joe?

Joe’s luck HAS to run out eventually. The stalker-killer came awfully close in season 2. Officer Fincher was on Joe’s tail. Joe may have gotten Fincher off his back when he gifted him those sweet, limited-edition headphones, but if one more clue pointing to Joe being involved in Henderson’s death in any way comes up, Fincher will close in on Joe again.

Sure, the Quinn family buried any talk of their family’s involvement, and Forty appeared pretty guilty, but anything can happen! There’s also the fact that trouble always surrounds Joe Goldberg wherever he goes, which might catch some attention.

It’s not a matter of if, but who will, eventually, catch Joe. Of course, if Joe’s lucky (again) he can just get rid of them as usual.