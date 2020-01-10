Photo: Penn Badgley in You season 2.. Credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix

After binge-watching a series on Netflix, it’s only right we speculate events to come! Here are 5 bold predictions for You season 3.

Please note, if you haven’t watched all episode of You on Netflix, spoilers are ahead! We’ll be discussing what we may see in You season 3, spoiling major events that have already taken place. Finish watching the series before reading on.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has really done it now! Can things get even more complicated for the serial-stalker? Well, if the last moments of You season 2 are any indication, they are about to! Joe may have a baby on the way, but that has apparently not stopped him from already setting his sights on his next target.

We have already speculated on who this mystery woman can be, and we’ll discuss it again here shortly! But first, let’s go through a quick recap of where the main characters stand before moving on to season 3 predictions. It’s also important to note, that, while Netflix has not officially renewed the drama, it’s a safe bet a third season will premiere sometime this year. Why wouldn’t it? It’s the most binge-watched series on the streaming giant.

In season 3, Joe meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and falls in love almost instantly. Love returns Joe’s feelings and is all-in from the beginning. Even after learning about Joe’s secrets, Love wants to be a family, soon learning she is pregnant with Joe’s child.

Love also shocks Joe by confessing that she killed Delilah (Carmela Zumbado), Candace (Ambyr Childers), and she and her brother’s live-in sitter when they were younger. Joe is conflicted but stays together with Love because of the baby they are expecting.

Now that we’ve freshened you up on season 2, let’s break down 5 bold predictions for You season 3.