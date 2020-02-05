5 best whisky bottles to buy for February under £50

February is about drinking well without breaking the bank: our picks all come in below £50 which, while not cheap, is a sweet spot for whisky buyers.

Drinks at this mark tend to be more distinctive than the usual supermarket drams – which increasingly are creeping closer to £35 or even £40 a bottle – but it’s not yet at that ‘statement’ price point, where branding outweighs flavour and looks top taste. That said, if you are out shopping, a lot of supermarkets have offers on marquee Scotches this month; Waitrose has Highland Park, Talisker and Laphroiag for around £25.

The five below are smart buys for the month, either because they offer particularly good value or are likely to sell out soon, or just suit the time of year. All of them are distinct from each other so, if you’re keen and can afford it, buying the set won’t see you double up on drams.

A final note – we taste these neat, with water, over ice and mixed in cocktails. There’s already too much sanctity around whisky and how to treat it; generally, these all hold up whatever the weather. Drink the way you want to.​

Loch Lomond Inchmurrin 12 Year Old

Highland whiskies are always worth trying – there are plenty of them, but most marketing seems to end up behind Speyside and Islay drams. This is a lovely one, which hasn’t been messed about with; it has its natural colour and is non chill-filtered. It tastes of sweet apple and spice, and caramel too: there’s no smoke here, instead it’s quite sweet.

This means that on a first sip, it might not wow – but after a little time in the glass and once the bottle has a little air in it, the fruit starts to show itself, and it becomes a much better drink. Take your time with it. It’s good at any price – but here, at about £15 off, it’s a bargain.

£33.06 |​ Buy it now

Elements of Islay: Peat & Sherry

Consider Elements of Islay something like scientists of Scotch: this is easy to do, given their labels look laboratory fresh. They’ve done a Peat & Sherry bottling before, which was well received enough to warrant another. This one is an interesting, full throttle combination: there’s plenty of rich, heavy peaty flavours, all smoke and bacon and heavy fruits, but by finishing the whisky in a sherry butt the team have smoothed things out – besides the smoke it tastes of orange and apple and there’s something chocolatey in there as well.

At 56.8ABV, it’s a drink with muscles; take it easy. Fortunately, you’ll have to: there are only 400 bottles of the stuff being sold, limited to one per person. Get yours before they go.

£49.95 |​ Buy it now *Limited to 400 bottles, maximum one per customer

Darkness Single Malt Eight-Years-Old

This award-winner has also been finished in sherry casks but, originating from Speyside, has no smoke. It makes for a nice contrast: this one smells of cherry and winter spices, and tastes sweet and rich, something like crushed cherries and marzipan. It’s exactly what enthusiasts call a “sherry bomb”, though fortunately it’s not too devastatingly sweet; having just eight years aging means the spirit is still young and lively and strong, which stops it being too much. Cosy, just what February needs

£49.95 |​ Buy it now

Aerolite Lyndsay 10-Years-Old Islay

Very much a case of “it does what it says on the label” with this one – that is, if you work out the label: “Aerolite Lyndsay” is an anagram of “ten year old Islay”. This one is typical of the island, all seasalt, peatiness and woodsmoke. It tastes like the air when a storm is blowing in off the coast; it comforts the way walking into a warm pub does. There’s lots of that divisive iodine character too, though, so beware if that’s not your bag. If it is – this is all Islay, but easy-to-drink, too. The two don’t always go together. That they do here makes this bottle a gem.

£44.95 |​ Buy it now

Adnams Rye Malt

Something decidedly different, but no mere novelty. This is an English whisky, itself enough of an oddity, but it’s no Scotch replica. Instead, Adnams have turned to the US for inspiration, and not to bourbon but to rye, which is always spicier and punchier, and often better in cocktails. This is 75 per cent rye, 25 per cent barley; these numbers add up to something dry and peppery, especially as it’s finished in brand new barrels, so the drink has all the spice from the new oak, too.

Accordingly, it probably needs a splash of water or plenty of ice to cool it down and keep it calm: it’s a lively drink, the kind of whisky to sip through a party – it’s certainly not sleep inducing. Although it is tart and strong, a real gut punch of a drink, it’s also spot on if you’re back in the saddle after the dullness of Dry Jan, being ideal in cocktails, especially those where the whisky shines. Yes, Old Fashioneds work, as do Vieux Carres. But simpler to do at home is the Saratoga – equal measures this (or a rye), red vermouth and Cognac, stirred over plenty of ice and strained into a Martini glass. It’s not in fashion, but it’s still bloody good.

£39.99 |​ Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter