5-assumptions-most-fans-are-making-about-stranger-things-4

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix

Stranger Things fans are waiting patiently waiting for Stranger Things 4, the upcoming season of the best Netflix original series. While we wait, fans have been especially good at sharing theories about what will happen in the new season. Many fans have shared beliefs about what is going to happen in the new season.

We put together a list of the top assumptions that fans have heading into Stranger Things 4. And, we also shared whether or not it’s going to happen in the new season or not.

Look, Stranger Things is one of the most unpredictable shows. We had no idea where this story was going in season 3 even though fans speculated about it for months and months leading up to the release of the season. Of course, we got little bits and pieces right, but the Duffer Brothers and the Stranger Things writers are so far ahead of the game. All these assumptions surely can’t be true.

Let’s get the list started by talking about the fate of Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour.

Spoilers below for the first three seasons of Stranger Things!

1. Hopper is alive

I don’t think there is a Stranger Things fan in the world who thinks Hopper was actually killed at the end of Stranger Things 3. I mean, initially, we all thought he was dead, but that only lasted about 10 minutes. We all saw the post-credits scene, and that’s what has everyone assuming Hopper is coming back.

I definitely think Hopper is alive, and the fact that Stranger Things 4 will be filming in Lithuania, according to reports, seems to be reassuring to other fans. I think we know this the way the show has to go. Hopper has to find a way out or be rescued in season 4, but we don’t know how that’s going to go down.

David Harbour still hasn’t said if he is coming back for season 4, and we haven’t heard anything from Netflix, the Duffer Brothers, the Stranger Things writers, or anyone associated with the show.

Until we hear either way, we’ll just have to sit here assuming that Hopper will be back in Stranger Things 4.

Will it happen?

Yes. Hopper is Han Solo in the first Star Wars trilogy. Han doesn’t die in The Empire Strikes Back, as has been discussed at length.