5-arrested-for-firing-in-meerut-restaurant-in-up

The police said that the accused will be produced before court (Representational)

Meerut:

Five people were arrested for firing in a local restaurant in Meerut.

The incident took place on the night of December 3.

“We have arrested five people here for firing. We have also seized guns from their possession and a car which was used by them during the incident,” senior police official Akhilesh Narayan said.

“We are going to present them in court. If somebody owns a gun, it does not mean they can use it anywhere they want,” he added.