5-animated-shows-on-disney-plus-that-even-adults-will-enjoy

If you’re entertaining kids while cooped up inside, you might consider one of these animated shows on Disney Plus to appease children and adults.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people are now working from home. People are suddenly finding themselves spending hours with their children, which can mean you’re suddenly watching a lot of cartoons on Disney Plus.

However, Disney Plus has a large variety of options. You might be surprised by how many of them are particularly entertaining for both adults and younger kids. At least then, you can occasionally take a break from your fortieth Frozen rewatch to try something a little different.

5. The Simpsons

Out of all the animated shows on this list, this one may be the least kid-friendly, but it really depends on the age of your child and how comfortable you are with them hearing some adult jokes.

The Simpsons is PG-13, but usually, it doesn’t go too far, it’s definitely not like South Park or anything like that. It is considered a cultural monument in pop culture, considering the animated series has been running for over 30 seasons.

The Simpsons follows a lovable family living in the town of Springfield. Even though father Homer Simpson is meant to be the family patriarch and leader, but he often finds that his wife and kids run circles around him. The entire series is streaming from start to finish on Disney Plus.