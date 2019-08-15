48 hours in St Petersburg . . . an insider guide to Russia’s grandest city

Cultural thrills and contemporary edge

Facing west across the Baltic Sea, St Petersburg was created by its founder Peter the Great as a “window into Europe”. Designed by a slew of renowned European architects, its baroque palaces, geometric layout and picturesque canals (Goethe named it the “Venice of the North”) are purposely reminiscent of Europe, although Orthodox churches and the ubiquitous Cyrillic script are reminders that this is nonetheless an exotic land. Long regarded as the country’s premier cultural hub, it offers an endless array of artistic thrills that span over 200 museums (including the Hermitage and the Russian Museum) and world-class ballet, opera and classical music.

Visitors might be surprised by its contemporary edge too. Significant investment into the centre’s regeneration has resulted in a buzzing gallery scene and an ever increasing numbers of hip and upscale bars, restaurants and boutiques. To experience the city at its most romantic, visit during the White Nights, from late May to early July, when the sun blazes all night long and the city comes alive with arts festivals, outdoor concerts and more.