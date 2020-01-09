48 hours in . . . San Sebastián, an insider guide to the Spanish beach town turned Michelin hotspot

Contents
Pintxos, playas and photogenic vistas
There is no better spot to eat in Spain than San Sebastián. It’s a brash statement, but if anyone can make it, it’s the food-obsessed Basques that populate this dazzling coastal town. With the second-most Michelin stars per capita and a respectable claim to the title of most bars per person, this is a glutton’s heaven. The Basques have even invented a novel way of eating – hopping from bar to bar, standing up, and sampling bite-size bits of culinary art, aka, the pintxo.
Stroll the Belle Époque promenades of the city’s three urban beaches to work up an appetite, sip glasses of local fizzy txakoli wine, and listen out for the Basque language, an ancient tongue unrelated to its Indo-European neighbours, still widely spoken in this part of the world. The Basque culture and its unique, insular customs are on display at every turn, from the L-shaped frontoia (outdoor courts used for community gatherings) to the many celebrations marked by rigorous and strange steps of euskal dantza (a local dance). Soak it all in between fabulous meals.
Marti Buckley, our resident expert, offers her top tips on the hottest places to eat and drink, and the best things to do this season.
Do
After nearly a decade closed, this special countryside, open-air museum dedicated to the most important Basque artist has re-opened. Chillida Leku (Jauregi Bailara, 66, Hernani; 00 34 943 33 59 63) displays the imposing, geometric sculptures of Eduardo Chillida as the artist desired, in traditional Basque surroundings.
September in San Sebastián means one thing: Zinemaldia. It’s arguably the second-most important film festival in Europe (after Cannes-you-guess-who), and from September 20-28 the already glamorous city gets even glitzier, with red carpets lining the beachside promenades. The 67th edition features a major award for the French-Greek director Costa-Gavras as well as a must-experience Culinary Zinema section debuting a buzzy film about world no. 3 Asador Etxebarri.
Eat
From a glass prism overlooking the city, digital culinary laboratory LABe (Plaza de las Cigarreras 1 Tabakalera, Piso 5; 34 676 45 05 80) provides a space for cutting-edge food technology research, from controlled product testing to a 360º experiential dining room to a technology-driven service… and it just so happens, you can grab lunch there. Be part of the experiment via its affordable self-service á la carte menu, or take a seat in its restaurant for healthful, Nordic-style dishes or a well-priced €30 (£27) tasting menu.
Ekeko Sanguchería Peruana appeared two summers ago, when its playful, contemporary Peruvian food made waves from its beachside popup. The newly opened Ekeko (Calle Embeltrán 1) is the second bricks-and-mortar spot for the successful Peruvian restaurant. Try the creamy aji de gallina croquettes and brilliantly inventive sandwiches, such as the beefy lomo saltado on a quinoa focaccia.
Drink
Wine lovers have an obligatory stop in n.06 (Calle Garibay, 6; 00 34 943 968 739), a new wine shop that offers an à la carte dining menu, served in its back-of-the-house space. Pick your pairing from the shop’s ever-changing range of 250 wines, which features small producers hard to find elsewhere in town.
Day one
MORNING
Start the day in the water, as do many locals in the neighbourhood of Gros. Head to the Zurriola beach, San Sebastián’s younger, buzzier playa. No matter what your level of experience with surfing, the instructors at Pukas Surf Eskola (Zurríola Hiribidea, 24; 00 34 943 320 068) can adapt a personalised lesson to your level. An hour bobbing up and down, observing the Ulia mountain and the dramatic outline of the Kuursal, will leave you feeling refreshed and at one with nature.
Change out of your wetsuit and you’re likely to be in the mood for a refreshment. Perfect timing, as it’s right around la hora del vermut – the vermouth hour. Experience this local ritual down the street at vermouth mecca Bar Roberto (General Artetxe Kalea, 1; 00 34 943 27 90 96). Order a local red vermouth on the rocks and toast to cultural enlightenment.
Vermouth is a notorious appetite opener, and you’re going to need it. Next stop is Arzak (Avenida del Alcalde J. Elosegi Hiribidea, 273; 00 34 943 27 84 65), ground zero for the New Basque Cuisine movement and number 31 on the World’s 50 Best list. In a city where Michelin stars are blinding, one three-star experience is obligatory. Father-daughter duo Juan Mari and Elena’s tasting menu is playful and technically thrilling.
AFTERNOON
Post-meal, some light strolling is in order. Get the taxi to drop you back off in the centre of town, and marvel at the regal architecture as well as the boutiques that crowd its blocks.
Skip the supersize Zara, keeping your eyes out for smaller, local boutiques: Minük (Elkano Kalea, 7; 00 34 943 10 85 86) and Labui (Etxaide Kalea, 6; 00 34 943 90 07 63) for women’s clothes, inma_lo (bajo, San Martzial Kalea, 4; 00 34 943 43 54 92) for shoes, and Loreak Mendian (Hernani Kalea, 27; 00 34 943 43 41 76) for Basque-influenced design and clothing for both sexes; Valentina (Bergara Kalea, 18; 00 34 943 43 32 87) and The Loft (Calle Hernani, 17; 00 34 943 84 58 21) for housewares and Hunky Dory (Zaragoza Plaza, 1; 00 34 943 50 85 16), the recent winner of the title Best Indie Perfume Shop in Spain.
Wind up your stroll on the north side of the centre and follow the beachside promenade to the entry to Monte Urgull. Ascend this mini mountain, scattered with landmarks (stone remains of a castle, a fort, and even a cemetery that pays homage to English soldiers) and topped with a giant statue of Jesus Christ. Admire the late evening summer sunset from your perch – there’s no better view.
LATE
When in San Sebastián, pintxo hopping is obligatory (not to mention, it pairs nicely with tasting menu lunches). Come down from the mountain and conduct a mini tour of the best the Old Town (Parte Vieja) has to offer.
Elbows up to the bar and order away: anchovies at Bar Txepetxa (Arrandegi Kalea, 5; 00 34 943 42 22 27), the best seasonal produce at Ganbara (San Jeronimo Kalea, 19; 00 34 943 42 25 75), modern creations at A Fuego Negro (31 de Agosto Kalea, 31; 00 34 650 13 53 73), and the famous cheesecake at La Viña (31 de Agosto Kalea, 3; 00 34 943 42 74 95).
Finish off your evening at Dabadaba (Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 00 34 943 26 58 26), San Sebastián’s hippest evening spot where the most varied crowd ends up. Check the calendar for live music performances, which vary from flamenco to global indie bands.
Day two
MORNING
Head to the edge of the city, towards the steep, green Monte Igueldo. Take the century-old funicular up the photogenic mountain, and snap away to your heart’s content at one of San Sebastián’s most popular lookout points. Then take in the vintage attractions at the amusement park (Igeldo Ibilbidea, 187; 00 34 943 213 525), being sure not to miss the retro yet harrowing “Swiss Mountain”.
Stroll downhill (about a 20-minute walk, or just grab a cab) for lunch at a Basque farmhouse whose cellar hides one of the world’s top wine collections: Rekondo (Paseo de Igeldo, 57; 00 34 943 21 29 07). The breezy terrace is the perfect spot to enjoy a 1964 Rioja (at a bargain price!) in summertime – be sure to order the squid in its ink.
AFTERNOON
On your way back into town, stop as you pass La Concha beach. Santa Clara Island, in the middle of the bay, is a bit of a secret – it’s actually easy to visit by boat so head to the lovely, quiet island and have a digestif at its sunny seaside chiringuito (bar) or hike up to the white lighthouse.
Back on solid land, venture over to the neighbourhood of Egia, where an imposing building casts a shadow over the train line. This is the International Centre for Contemporary Culture (Andre zigarrogileak plaza, 1; 00 34 943 118 855), better known as the Tabakalera, and there’s something for everyone in this former cigarette factory. Check out the exhibitions and hands-on laboratories and libraries, or shop the artsy retail (Arteuparte) and a highly curated bookshop (Tobacco Days).
LATE
For dinner, catch a cab out to the nearby fishing village for one of the best meals you’ll have – Elkano (Herrerieta Kalea, 2; 00 34 943 14 99 24) was a favourite of Anthony Bourdain, and for good reason. The Arregi family sources their fish direct from the port a few blocks down, and their grilled turbot is world famous. The best time to eat is in spring/early summer, when the fish are spawning and are extra tender.
After arriving back in San Sebastián, finish off the night with a relaxed nightcap at La Gintonería Donostiarra (Zabaleta Kalea, 6; 00 34 943 02 19 56). The selection of over 150 gins are mixed in a show that brings to mind a scientific experiment: dry ice, infusing botanicals, special spoons especially for the single swipe to mix your boutique gin and premium tonic – this spot is the perfect place to finish a gourmet getaway.
Luxury Living
A spectacular wall-mounted sculpture welcomes guests to Lasala Plaza – 13 copper and wood ‘oars’, a reference to the important tradition of rowing in the Basque culture. The hotel has the perfect location, amazing views, and a rooftop pool to enjoy it all in style. The art, architecture, and cuisine are a reflection of the local seaside culture, but with a healthy dose of glitz and glamour.
Double rooms from €119 (£107). De Lasala Plaza, 2; 00 34 943 54 70 00
Designer Digs
Pedro Subijana’s Akelarre is a combination of five-star boutique hotel and a restaurant that holds three Michelin stars. Architecture studio Mecanismo has sourced top-quality natural materials to create sensual, spacious interiors. Oak, grey filita stone and brass feature throughout the property, forming sculptural shapes and undulating walls – there are a lot of strokable surfaces.
Double rooms from €360 (£318). Padre Orcolaga 56, Monte Igueldo; 00 34 943 311 208
Budget Beauty
Beside the river is Ibaia Et Arramak, the millennial version of a traditional Spanish pensión. Floors are cement, tones are muted, lightbulbs are exposed with retro filaments what just might be the most modern, fashionable rooms around (a random hanging terrarium, a nook with a custom-fitted collection of preserved moth). In short: a hipster design-lover’s paradise.
Double rooms from €89 (£80). Calle Larramendi 2; 00 34 672 65 36 56
The world’s best anchovies pour in from the nearby Cantabrian Sea. Pick up a jar of Maisor’s salt- or vinegar-cured anchovies at Mimo San Sebastián (Okendo Kalea, 1; 00 34 943 42 11 43), painstakingly cleaned and cured to perfection in nearby Getaria.
Boinas (the Basque berets) have played a role in both fashion and social politics for centuries. Casa Ponsol (Narrika Kalea, 4; 00 34 943 42 08 76) is an old-school hat shop with a perfect selection: pick up the locally crafted “1858” beret by Boinas Elosegui.
The only redeeming factor of San Sebastián’s 200 rainy days per year is that there is plenty to do (and eat, and drink) indoors. The rainiest months are January, April, and November. June and September are prime months to visit – a high probability of good weather and not yet overcrowded with domestic tourists (like in July and August). The Zinemaldi film festival in September is a great time to visit, with its overload of cultural activities and celebrity sightings. Being a tourist town, San Sebastián’s bars and attractions are often open on national holidays.
Essential information
Tourist Office: Alameda del Blvd. 8, San Sebastián 20003 / 00 34 943 48 11 66
Tourist board information: for San Sebastián, visit sansebastianturismoa.eus; for the surrounding region, visit sansebastianregion.com
Emergency fire and ambulance: 080
Emergency police: 112
British Embassy: Torre Espacio, Paseo de la Castellana 259D, Madrid, 28046 (00 34 944 146 300; gov.uk)
The basics
Flight time: London to Bilbao normally takes around an hour and a half, then a bus to San Sebastián is a one-hour journey
Currency: Euros €
International dialling code: 34
Local laws and etiquette
• Tipping is not customary, mostly consisting of change left behind by people too lazy to grab it. At nicer restaurants, a five to 10 per cent tip is appreciated.
• It’s best to adapt your meal schedule to local time to reduce frustration and off-hour hunger. Lunch is served from 1pm to 3pm in most places and dinner from 8pm to 11pm.
• The majority of businesses close from 1: 30pm or 2pm to 4: 30pm or 5pm, save larger supermarkets or global chains.
• You can’t hail taxis just anywhere; look for official taxi stands or call to arrange a pickup (00 34 943 46 46 46). At nightime only a small percentage of taxi stands are active, so it’s best to call.
• The norm is to pay one’s bill (for drinks and food) when finished consuming. It is often up to the diner to keep track of food and drink consumed.
• At pintxo bars, locals never take a big plate and load it with pintxos. If you want a pintxo from the bar, just grab it or ask the waiter to heat it up. Then have another. Also, feel free to throw your napkin on the ground.
